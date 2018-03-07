There is no dearth of talent at PSG and the biggest thing, the manager has all the financial backing he can ask for in Nasser Al-Khelaifi. So, it is time that Paris Saint-Germain delivered the UEFA Champions League or the entire billion-euro project will go down the drain. Either the manager needs to reinvigorate the squad with more aggressive philosophy or Al-Khelaifi can continue breaking the bank for new players to no avail.

It has been six years since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) group took over Paris Saint-Germain and more than a billion euros have been invested just in bringing new world-class recruits ever since then but the Holy Grail still continues to elude the French footballing giants. The recent 5-2 humbling at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League can be pinned on the absence of Neymar but the truth is PSG has once again failed to deliver and the Les Parisiens are running out of patience.

Ligue 1 is currently the most uncompetitive footballing leagues among Europe’s elite and to corroborate that PSG is on course of winning their sixth French league title in the last seven years. With a string of talented players like Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Thiago Silva, Marco Veratti and so on at the disposal, conquering the domestic league is more of a cakewalk for the French capital club.

Big things were expected from PSG when Nasser Al-Khelaifi acquired the club but the greener pastures kept the club waiting. Half a decade passed and the Qatari billionaire showed his financial might to the sports world by securing Neymar in a record-shattering 222 million euros deal and further announced his intentions by luring Kylian Mbappe to the club in another eye-watering deal. But again, the fortunes are refusing to shine on the club.

