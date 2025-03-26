Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

The New York Giants have secured a major addition to their roster by signing Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, had been in discussions with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, but ultimately chose the Giants. This marks a return to MetLife Stadium, where Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson’s Signing Ends Giants’ Pursuit of Rodgers

Wilson’s arrival officially removes the Giants as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, who is now left with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a possible destination if he chooses to play this season. The Steelers were Wilson’s former team, adding further intrigue to Rodgers’ decision-making process.

Giants’ Quarterback Depth Chart Takes Shape

The signing of Wilson comes just days after the Giants agreed to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal. Winston’s contract suggests he was brought in as a backup option, while Tommy DeVito, who has played in 12 games for the Giants over the past two seasons, remains on the roster.

Wilson’s addition does not necessarily rule out the Giants selecting a quarterback in next month’s NFL Draft, as the team currently holds the No. 3 overall pick. Giants owner John Mara has previously emphasized that finding a long-term franchise quarterback remains the organization’s “No. 1 priority.”

Wilson’s Longstanding Interest in New York

Wilson’s move to New York aligns with earlier reports that he was interested in playing for the Giants. According to ESPN sources, Wilson even initiated a meeting with the Giants last offseason, but the team opted to give Daniel Jones another opportunity as their starter. With Jones ultimately being benched and cut before the season ended, the Giants have now turned to Wilson to lead their offense.

Wilson’s 2024 Season with Pittsburgh

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing a one-year deal just before free agency. Although he dealt with a calf injury early in the season, he eventually replaced Justin Fields as the starter in Week 7. Wilson had a strong start, going 6-1 in his first seven games, but the Steelers struggled down the stretch, finishing the season on a five-game losing streak.

During that rough stretch, Wilson managed just six touchdown passes, turned the ball over four times, and was sacked 18 times. He ended the season with a 6-5 record as a starter, completing 63.7% of his passes for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, while being sacked 33 times overall.

Wilson’s Rocky Stint in Denver

Before his time in Pittsburgh, Wilson played two disappointing seasons with the Denver Broncos, who had acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The Broncos signed him to a five-year, $242.6 million contract, but the team went just 11-19 with Wilson at quarterback and failed to make the playoffs. Denver ultimately released him last March, absorbing over $85 million in dead money in the process.

Wilson was acquired by Denver in exchange for five draft picks, including two first-rounders, along with three players. However, the move did not pan out for the Broncos, leading to his early departure.

Wilson’s Legacy and Career Achievements

Wilson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. He was instrumental in Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII victory, throwing two touchdown passes in the championship game.

Over his 13-year career, Wilson has accumulated:

46,135 passing yards

64.7% completion percentage (3,882 completions on 6,001 attempts)

350 touchdown passes

111 interceptions

Now, as Wilson prepares for a fresh start in New York, he will look to recapture the form that once made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Giants fans will be watching closely to see if he can lead the team back to playoff contention.

