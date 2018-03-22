However, only the ministers and royals are supposed to boycott the biggest football showdown in the world that is to be held under the leadership of under-fire president Vladimir Putin. All of the nations, including Britain, are expected to send their respective football teams to the tournament.

Four other countries have come out in support of England’s boycott of FIFA World Cup in Russia in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian agent and her daughter in Britain. Poland, Iceland, Sweden and Denmark have also been voicing their concerns lately over Vladimir Putin-led Russia’s credibility of hosting the football tournament. The development has come a week after London announced that the ministers and royals in Britain would not attend the 2018 World Cup, which is to kick off from June 14 in Moscow.

Announcing Poland’s support to England’s snubbing of the world cup, the office of President Andrzej Duda said, “Yesterday, the president made the decision not to participate as a representative of Poland at the World Cup in Russia.” Elsewhere, Iceland’s national broadcaster RUV confirmed that the nation’s foreign ministry was in talks with its allies about a potential joint diplomatic boycott of the football extravaganza.

“The Icelandic government has not made any decisions on possible measures in the wake of the attack but will continue to elaborate and consult with its closest neighbours and allies,” the Icelandic ministry said in a statement. It is understood that the Iceland government was referring to Sweden and Denmark, which are also participating in the 2018 World Cup, as its neighbours.

However, only the ministers and royals are supposed to boycott the biggest football showdown in the world that is to be held under the leadership of under-fire president Vladimir Putin. All of the nations, including Britain, are expected to send their respective football teams to the tournament.

The relationship between England and Russia has soured recently after former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in England. Although the Skripals have survived the nerve agent attack, the British officials maintain that Russian authorities are behind the attack. If the allegations are proven right, it can trigger far worse consequences as it will be a clear attack on the British soil by Russia.

