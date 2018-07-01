Russia had the last laugh in the round of 16 match which was completely dominated by Spain. After holding the rampant Spaniards to 1-1 in the first 90 minutes, the Russians stayed resolute in the extra time as well. During the penalty shootout, the hosts won 4-3 after two acrobatic saves by goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Spain entered the game as hot-favourites to win it and began to dictate the tempo of the match from the first minute. The Spaniards grew in momentum after a couple of minutes and were all around the park with the ball under their feet. But a water-tight Russian defence denied them any opportunity to score.

It was in the 12th minute that La Roja gained a lead over the hosts. When Isco chipped in a free-kick into the box, Russia’s Ignashevich put the ball into his own net while grappling with Sergio Ramos.

After going a goal down, Russian players shifted gears and began to launch a barrage of counter attacks on Spanish defence but to no avail. During a corner kick, Gerard Pique stopped a Russian goal-bound header with his hand and was duly punished with a yellow card and penultimate kick.

Artem Dzuyba stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it with a sublime finish leaving no chance for Spain’s goalkeeper David De Gea to stop it.

When the second half started, it was a usual sight with Spain controlling a large part of possession and Russia heavily relying on counter attacks. The host nation, however, did not lose focus throughout the remaining 45 minutes of the match and made sure that Spanish attackers took nothing away from the match.

It gradually turned into a drab tie where Spain was enjoying possession but failed to find a breakthrough. The match went into extra time after the scoreline remained at 1-1 and even the final 30 minutes produced nothing for either of the side.

It was during the penalty shootout that Spain’s fate was sealed. Russia’s long-serving goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two tremendous saves to fire his side into the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win on penalties.

The biggest knockout-stage upset in World Cup history is complete!@IanWright0 and @AlexiLalas react to Russia's incredible win over Spain. pic.twitter.com/7yRJ2A7yWl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Akinfeev comes up HUGE for Russia! He saves Aspas' penalty to complete the biggest knockout-round upset in FIFA World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/CGBDb75GGT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More