Igor Akinfeev has been rock-solid between the sticks for Russia in the world cup so far

Russia vs Croatia Live streaming India Time: Russia is immensely enjoying the home support in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and now find themselves in the quarter-finals. The host nation will face a rock-solid Croatia on Saturday in what is expected to be a fierce battle of wits. The winner from the upcoming match will either face Sweden or England in the semi-finals.

Croatia has been absolutely rampant in the tournament so far having beaten the likes of Argentina, Iceland and Denmark in round of 16. The golden generation of the Croatian team is reaping rewards of their solid defending, cohesive midfield and tormenting attack.

Russia is also flying high in the football extravaganza as some of its players are in top form. Attackers Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba have scored 3 goals apiece in the 5 matches that Russia has played, and all eyes will be on them once again in the upcoming quarter-final match.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Russia vs Croatia match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the quarter-final match between Russia vs Croatia?

The Russia vs Croatia quarter-final game will be played on July 7, Saturday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Russia vs Croatia match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Russia vs Croatia match?

Russia XI: Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev; Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev; Artem Dzyuba

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic

