On Tuesday, French midfielder Paul Pogba paid tribute to his late father Fassou Antoine in France's 3-1 win over FIFA World Cup hosts Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium in the ongoing International Friendlies. Pogba lifted his jersey and shared his special birthday message written in French. "Happy Birthday, Dad.

Manchester United’s ace midfielder and French international Paul Pogba paid tribute to his late father Fassou Antoine on Tuesday in France’s 3-1 win over FIFA World Cup hosts Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium. Pogba’s father sadly passed away last year in the month of May and on Tuesday was his 80th birthday. The Les Bleus were a goal up against Russia when France was given a set-piece opportunity in the 48 minute of the game by match referee Gediminas Mazeika. The Manchester United’s most expensive signing then took centre stage and brilliantly converted the free-kick to give France an insurance policy with the second goal.

After scoring another stunner for France this time against Russia, the master of celebrations then dedicated his sumptuous strike to his dad with a heartfelt message. Pogba lifted his jersey and shared his special birthday message written in French. “Happy Birthday, Dad. May Allah have mercy on him,” Pogba wrote on his shirt. After Pogba’s second goal, France’s win over Russia was confirmed by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe, who completed his brace with France’s third goal in the 83rd minute of the game.

Pogba was fruitful for Didier Deschamps’s side on Tuesday in the International Friendlies as Les Blues registered another routine win ahead of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup. “Happy birthday Dad, merci for watching over me and my brothers @equipedefrance great win team!,” Pogba tweeted. The former Juventus playmaker has been heavily criticised by Manchester United for underperforming at Old Trafford and as a result, he was recently snubbed out by Jose Mourinho from the United’s starting line-up.

