Russia vs Uruguay Live streaming India Time: Uruguay will take on hosts Russia on June 25, Monday, at 7:30 pm. Russia vs Uruguay Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Tabárez's men will lock horns with the hosts Russia in a top-of-the-table match on Monday with the title of group winner at stake

Russia vs Uruguay Live streaming India Time, IST Time: Tabárez’s men will lock horns with the hosts Russia in a top-of-the-table match on Monday with the title of group winner at stake. A win for La Celeste would mean top position for them in Group A, while a draw would mean the hosts would finish in first due to their goal difference.

Russia have already qualified for the round of 16 from Group A but the hosts are not expected to rest, they are savouring every moment on home soil and will take on Uruguay to finish the first stage at the top.

La Celeste will walk onto the field without having conceded a goal at Russia 2018 and they will strive to keep it that way. Nonetheless, they seem to have an upper hand over Russia with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani providing a threat that Russia haven’t faced at the tournament so far.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Russia vs Uruguay match?

Russia vs Uruguay live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group A’s Russia vs Uruguay match?

Russia vs Uruguay match will be played on June 25, Monday, at Samara Arena and it will start from 7:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Uruguay match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt; Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Russia: Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov; Roman Zobnin, Yuri Gazinksy; Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev; Artem Dzyuba.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More