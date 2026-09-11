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Home > Sports News > Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details

Conor Benn will take on WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster world title clash in Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated bout has already seen a hostile build-up, with Garcia and Benn trading verbal jabs ahead of their showdown. Here are all the details, including date, start time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn WBC Welterweight World Title Clash: Check All You Need to Know - Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn WBC Welterweight World Title Clash: Check All You Need to Know - Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 15:43 IST

Conor Benn will take on WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster world title clash in Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated bout has already seen a hostile build-up, with Garcia and Benn trading verbal jabs ahead of their showdown. Here are all the details, including date, start time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn WBC Welterweight Title Fight Details

  • Fight: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn, WBC Welterweight World Championship
  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA
  • Main Card Start Time: 1:00 AM BST on Sunday, September 13 (8:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 12)
  • Expected Main Event Ring Walks: 4:00 AM BST on Sunday, September 13 (11:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 12)

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: What Is at Stake?

Ryan Garcia will make the first defence of his WBC welterweight world title against Conor Benn. Garcia captured the belt in February with a unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios, while Benn will be fighting for a world title for the first time in his professional career.

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Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: Fighter Records and Recent Form

Conor Benn has competed 26 times professionally and suffered his only defeat against Chris Eubank Jr in their first fight. Benn avenged that loss with a unanimous decision victory in their November 2025 rematch. He enters the Garcia fight after beating former world champion Regis Prograis on points in April in his first bout under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

Ryan Garcia has suffered two defeats in his 27-fight professional career. His most recent loss came against Rolly Romero via unanimous decision in 2025, while his other defeat was a stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis two years earlier. Garcia bounced back by defeating Mario Barrios to capture the WBC welterweight title in February.

Where to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn on TV?

The Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn world title fight will be available as a DAZN PPV event. Fans can access the fight through DAZN’s streaming service and connected devices.

How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Live Streaming?

Fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn live on DAZN. Viewers can access the fight through the DAZN website or app on mobile devices, Smart TVs, consoles, streaming sticks and other supported connected devices. In the United States, the fight will be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Build-Up

The fight has been preceded by a tense build-up, with Garcia and Benn involved in several heated exchanges. Garcia was even hit by an egg during the press conference, while the American has questioned whether Benn could use his significant weight cut as an excuse if things do not go his way in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Undercard

The Las Vegas event features nine fights, including Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelyan for the Ring Magazine and Zuffa cruiserweight titles. Other bouts include Oa’mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori, Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes, Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio, Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon, Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger, Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha and Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales.

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Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details
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Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details

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Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: WBC Welterweight Title Fight Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming And Full Fight Details
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