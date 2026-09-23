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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: South Africa will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday, September 24. Australia could rest captain Pat Cummins for the series opener as the team looks to manage its frontline Test bowlers ahead of the upcoming Test assignment. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener - Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener - Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 16:49 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: South Africa will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday, September 24. Australia could rest captain Pat Cummins for the series opener as the team looks to manage its frontline Test bowlers ahead of the upcoming Test assignment. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with fans in India able to watch the contest live on the FanCode app. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI
  • Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
  • Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM local time
  • India Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 6:00 PM AEST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia first ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, the match will be available on Fox Cricket. The series will also be available through Kayo Sports in Australia.

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How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

Pat Cummins Could Miss Durban ODI

Australia captain Pat Cummins could sit out Thursday’s opening ODI against South Africa after arriving in the country later than fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The potential decision is part of Australia’s broader plan to manage its frontline Test bowlers during the three-match ODI series.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

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SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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