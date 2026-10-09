SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV | All You Need To Know

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: South Africa will face Australia in the opening Test of their three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (Oct 9). The series brings the two sides together again after South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in 2025. Australia’s return to South Africa for a Test series also revives memories of the infamous Sandpaper-gate controversy in 2018, when Steve Smith and David Warner were removed from their leadership positions following the ball-tampering scandal. Here is everything you need to know about the first Test between South Africa and Australia, including match timing, venue, squads and live-streaming details.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test

South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Date: Friday (Oct 9), 2026

Friday (Oct 9), 2026 Venue: Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa

Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia Test series will be broadcast live on the Eurosport TV network in India, allowing cricket fans to follow the opening Test on television.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming?

The first Test between South Africa and Australia will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can follow the action from Kingsmead through the digital platform.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.