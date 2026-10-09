SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Matt Renshaw And Pat Cummins Keep Australia Afloat After South Africa Rocks Top-Order In Durban

“To be honest I thought I wasn’t going to get a wicket for the next few weeks ​the way the ball was passing the bat but then it was good to take the wickets and get the blood flowing again,” Nortje said ​at the post-match press conference.

The fortunes of Nortje, who finished the day with 2-40 off 13.2 overs, contrasted with those of Australian cancer survivor Nic Maddinson, also making a ‌comeback, who ⁠failed to get a run. The 34-year-old, a surprise choice to open after Australia won the toss and chose to bat, survived 33 balls without scoring before Marco Jansen bowled him to end a remarkable return following his battle with cancer last year.

His duck was the longest by an Australian opener in test history and the third-longest by any test opener. It was Maddinson’s first test appearance in almost a decade, having not played first-class cricket for 18 months as he ​fought testicular cancer that had spread to ​his lungs. He was only ⁠named in the team half an hour before play started. Australia counter-attacked after Travis Head (9) and Maddinson went early, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith putting together a 60-run partnership for the third wicket before Wiaan Mulder (2-31) trapped Labuschagne lbw for 37 ​with the last ball before lunch.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Steve Smith’s promising innings comes to a tame end