SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Matt Renshaw And Pat Cummins Keep Australia Afloat After South Africa Rocks Top-Order In Durban

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins have kept Australia afloat on a shortened Day 1 in the opening Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. The tourists had stumbled to 124/6 at one stage but the unbeaten half-century partnership between Renshaw and Cummins has kept Australia in the contest.
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Anrich Nortje brings ‘X Factor’
“To be honest I thought I wasn’t going to get a wicket for the next few weeks the way the ball was passing the bat but then it was good to take the wickets and get the blood flowing again,” Nortje said at the post-match press conference.
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Steve Smith’s promising innings comes to a tame end
“Some pace, some bounces, some nibble, some spin, but I think there were moments in the game where I felt like we were getting close to having the foot on their throat.”