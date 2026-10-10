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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban

Matt Renshaw helped Australia mount an outstanding fightback as his marathon 190 lifted the tourists to an imposing total of 390 on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw's Marathon 190 Leads Australia's Fightback In Durban. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw's Marathon 190 Leads Australia's Fightback In Durban. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 21:40 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Matt Renshaw helped Australia mount an outstanding fightback as his marathon 190 lifted the tourists to an imposing total of 390 on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins also scored useful runs, while Josh Hazlewood struck early to remove Ryan Rickelton, handing Australia an upper hand.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Matt Renshaw enters record books with his knock

Renshaw, who came on the crease with the scoreline at 84/4 and premier batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne gone in quick succession, was the last wicket to fall, scoring 190 in 397 balls, with 21 fours and a six. Greg Blewett (214* in 1997), Adam Gilchrist (204* in 2002) and Herbie Collins (203 in 1921) hold the top-three scores against Proteas in South Africa, with Renshaw falling just 10 runs short of a historic double century that would have made him the fourth Aussie to reach the milestone on South African soil.

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The left-handed batter stood tall against the Proteas, stitching an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (43 in 98 balls, with six fours) and a 134-run stand for the ninth wicket with spinner Nathan Lyon (27 in 92 balls, with five fours).  His 134-run stand with Lyon is the third-highest by an Aussie pair for that wicket in Tests, with the 163-run stand for the ninth wicket between Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar against England at Nottingham in 2013 still their best one. When Renshaw was out, Australia had managed to get themselves a hefty total on the board, with 390 runs scored. Important contributions came from Marnus Labuschagne (37 off 58 balls, with six fours) and Steve Smith (25 off 53 balls, with two sixes) after the Aussies were two down for 24 runs after opting to bat first.

This marks Renshaw’s best Test score and his first Test ton in nine years after a 184 against Pakistan at Sydney. In 16 Tests and 26 innings, the 30-year-old has managed 843 runs at an average of 35.12, with two centuries and three fifties. Earlier in September, Renshaw had also slammed his maiden ODI ton against Zimbabwe. Across all formats, Renshaw has enjoyed quite a solid run, scoring 775 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 38.75, with two centuries and three fifties. Bad light stopped play again early in Durban as the Proteas finished 27/1 at Stumps.

(With inputs from ANI)

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SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban
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SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban
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