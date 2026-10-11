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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings

Australia have continued to maintain ascendancy as they tightened their hold over South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 21:34 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia have continued to maintain ascendancy as they tightened their hold over South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. After a collective bowling performance that saw Australia bowl the Proteas out for 284, the tourists closed in on Stumps with a 139-run lead.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Steve Smith takes three outstanding catches to halt South Africa’s progress

Steve Smith was at the top of his game as far as fielding goes as he took four superb catches to take his ‌test tally to 223, going past the record of 220 held by England’s Joe Root. Two of the catches showed outstanding anticipation as Smith shuffled across a few steps to snag South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne as they both tried reverse ​sweeps off the spin bowling of Nathan Lyon. He also produced a flying dive across first slip to ​break the record and see off the threat of David Bedingham. His last catch, off Beau ⁠Webster, brought South Africa’s innings to a close as they scored 284 in reply to Australia’s first ​innings of 390. At stumps, Australia were 33 without loss in their second innings with Nic Maddinson 17 not out ​and Travis Head scoring 10.
Smith’s heroics were in contrast to his last test appearance in South Africa eight years ago when he was captain of the team embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal and handed a one-year ban. But the sparse home crowd on Sunday ​were reminded of the 37-year-old’s skills as he contributed to his side’s handy lead with some extraordinary athleticism. South ​Africa face an uphill battle if they are to salvage something from the test with two days’ play remaining. Their batsmen were ‌guilty of ⁠playing loose shots at crucial junctures after resuming the day 27-1 with three wickets falling before lunch, four more in the second session but the last two adding 87 runs before the innings came to a close.
“Every time we looked like getting something going, we lost a wicket and that set us back a bit,” said ​South Africa batting coach Ashwell ​Prince.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Nathan Lyon expects Durban pitch to deteriorate

Bedingham top scored with ⁠49 but, like most of his teammates, got out to a rash shot. His was a thick edge off a back-foot drive to a Pat Cummins delivery that ​saw Smith dive across first slip like a top goalkeeper to snag the ​ball. Other batting contributions ⁠came from Aiden Markram, who made 37, and tail-enders Simon Harmer (35 not out) and Keshav Maharaj with 34.
Cummins returned figures of 3-54, with two wickets each for Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Lyon.
“There is still a long way to go ⁠but we ​hope that in the South African second innings, the pitch will ​deteriorate,” said Lyon, whose spin could prove key to the outcome of the game.
All three days of the test have ended early because ​of bad light stopping play, and extra time will again be added to all three of Monday’s sessions.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings
Tags: Australia national cricket teamPat Cumminssa vs aussouth africa national cricket teamsteve smith

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SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings
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