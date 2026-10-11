SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia have continued to maintain ascendancy as they tightened their hold over South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. After a collective bowling performance that saw Australia bowl the Proteas out for 284, the tourists closed in on Stumps with a 139-run lead.
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Steve Smith takes three outstanding catches to halt South Africa’s progress
“Every time we looked like getting something going, we lost a wicket and that set us back a bit,” said South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince.
SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Nathan Lyon expects Durban pitch to deteriorate
“There is still a long way to go but we hope that in the South African second innings, the pitch will deteriorate,” said Lyon, whose spin could prove key to the outcome of the game.