SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Tighten Grip Over South Africa With 139-Run Lead In 2nd Innings

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia have continued to maintain ascendancy as they tightened their hold over South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. After a collective bowling performance that saw Australia bowl the Proteas out for 284, the tourists closed in on Stumps with a 139-run lead.

Steve Smith was at the top of his game as far as fielding goes as he took four superb catches to take his ‌test tally to 223, going past the record of 220 held by England’s Joe Root. Two of the catches showed outstanding anticipation as Smith shuffled across a few steps to snag South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne as they both tried reverse ​sweeps off the spin bowling of Nathan Lyon. He also produced a flying dive across first slip to ​break the record and see off the threat of David Bedingham. His last catch, off Beau ⁠Webster, brought South Africa’s innings to a close as they scored 284 in reply to Australia’s first ​innings of 390. At stumps, Australia were 33 without loss in their second innings with Nic Maddinson 17 not out ​and Travis Head scoring 10.