SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Australia have suffered a body blow ahead of the first Test against South Africa, beginning on October 9, Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban, with Cameron Green officially ruled out of the fixture. Green was already massively doubtful for the massive series-opener owing to an abdominal strain and now has officially been rendered unavailable for the first Test.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Will Cameron Green be available for the next two Tests against South Africa?

The seam-bowling all-rounder was struck on his abdomen from a delivery off Corbin Bosch while batting in the third ODI against the Proteas in Potchefstroom. He subsequently didn’t take the field when Australia bowled and didn’t feature in the two-day practice match CSA Invitational XI either. Head coach Andrew McDonald suggested that there is some optimism over the 27-year-old’s availability for the remaining two Tests but is highly unlikely to bowl. McDonald stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

“He’s progressing pretty well, all things considered, on the back of the injury that he had to his abdominals. He’s still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It’ll just be a matter of going through the rehab. He’s got a pretty demanding week this week as he reintroduces a few activities … It’s a bit of an unknown, but there’s still optimism that he’ll take part in the series at some stage.”

While the tourists have a like-for-like replacement in Beau Webster, it remains to be seen whether they lean towards selecting Nic Maddinson as an extra specialist batter or Cooper Connolly, a spin-bowling all-rounder, given the Durban pitch can offer some spin.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green was Australia’s best batter against Bangladesh

Green, who made his Test debut in 2020, is yet to realise his full potential, with excellent performances in patches, was starting to do so against Bangladesh. The lanky all-rounder scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh, albeit in a losing cause and aggregated a series-high of 184 runs in three innings at 61.33. Nevertheless, South Africa’s pace attack even with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi doubtful, would have proved to be a superior challenge.

The youngster has played three Tests against South Africa, scoring 73 runs against them but took a fifer against them in 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While the visitors’ bowling unit looks potent, their batting line-up is in for a litmus test against the reigning World Test Champions (WTC).