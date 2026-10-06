LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

Australia have suffered a body blow ahead of the first Test against South Africa, beginning on October 9, Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban, with Cameron Green officially ruled out of the fixture.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener In Durban. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener In Durban. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 18:23 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Australia have suffered a body blow ahead of the first Test against South Africa, beginning on October 9, Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban, with Cameron Green officially ruled out of the fixture. Green was already massively doubtful for the massive series-opener owing to an abdominal strain and now has officially been rendered unavailable for the first Test.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Will Cameron Green be available for the next two Tests against South Africa?

The seam-bowling all-rounder was struck on his abdomen from a delivery off Corbin Bosch while batting in the third ODI against the Proteas in Potchefstroom. He subsequently didn’t take the field when Australia bowled and didn’t feature in the two-day practice match CSA Invitational XI either. Head coach Andrew McDonald suggested that there is some optimism over the 27-year-old’s availability for the remaining two Tests but is highly unlikely to bowl. McDonald stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

You Might Be Interested In

“He’s progressing pretty well, all things considered, on the back of the injury that he had to his abdominals. He’s still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It’ll just be a matter of going through the rehab. He’s got a pretty demanding week this week as he reintroduces a few activities … It’s a bit of an unknown, but there’s still optimism that he’ll take part in the series at some stage.”

While the tourists have a like-for-like replacement in Beau Webster, it remains to be seen whether they lean towards selecting Nic Maddinson as an extra specialist batter or Cooper Connolly, a spin-bowling all-rounder, given the Durban pitch can offer some spin.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green was Australia’s best batter against Bangladesh

Green, who made his Test debut in 2020, is yet to realise his full potential, with excellent performances in patches, was starting to do so against Bangladesh. The lanky all-rounder scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh, albeit in a losing cause and aggregated a series-high of 184 runs in three innings at 61.33. Nevertheless, South Africa’s pace attack even with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi doubtful, would have proved to be a superior challenge.

The youngster has played three Tests against South Africa, scoring 73 runs against them but took a fifer against them in 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While the visitors’ bowling unit looks potent, their batting line-up is in for a litmus test against the reigning World Test Champions (WTC).

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban
Tags: Australia national cricket teamCameron Greensa vs aussouth africa national cricket team

RELATED News

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs URU Football Match, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Kick Off Time and More

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Cricketers Who Could Retire After 2027 World Cup, 5th One is My Favourite

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

Harshit Rana To Return In New Zealand Tour? Massive Update On Injured Team India’s Speedster

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Sanjay Dutt Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid ‘No Peace In India’ Remark Row, Actor’s Clarification Explained

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

‘Bundle of Joy’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Granddaughter Arya An Emotional Welcome With Grand Celebrations; Watch

Finding an NDIS Provider Who Speaks Your Language in Sydney

AlgoShack Announces Mangaluru Expansion at Technovanza 2026, Showcases AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering

Oman Ship Attack: 11 Indians Among 12 Injured After Panama-Flagged Vessel Is Hit While Crossing Strait of Hormuz

From MMS Controversy To Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz

Nagaland’s Data-Driven Approach to Foundational Learning Featured at Oxford

Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

QUICK LINKS