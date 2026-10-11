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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century

Matt Renshaw broke Virat Kohli’s unique Test cricket record during South Africa vs Australia 1st Test in Durban. His career-best 190 helped Australia reach 390, with 174 runs scored alongside tailenders, surpassing Kohli’s previous benchmark of 171 runs.

Matt Renshaw scored 190 in the first innings of the first Test between South Africa and Australia. Image Credit: Instagram/Matt Renshaw
Matt Renshaw scored 190 in the first innings of the first Test between South Africa and Australia. Image Credit: Instagram/Matt Renshaw

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 13:31 IST

South Africa vs Australia: Matt Renshaw surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002 in the first Test between South Africa and Australia. In a lone effort, Renshaw scored 190 runs, missing out on a maiden double century. His knock meant that the visitors finished with more than a respectable total of 390 on a tricky Durban pitch. 

Matt Renshaw Goes Past Virat Kohli’s Unique Test Record

Renshaw struck a career-best 190 off 397 balls in the first innings of the ongoing Test match between South Africa and Australia at Durban, and scored 174 runs while batting with the lower order, surpassing Kohli’s previous record of 171 runs during his knock of 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016.

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SA vs AUS: Australia’s Tail Wags With Matt Renshaw

Renshaw contributed 41 runs in an 86-run stand with Pat Cummins, 12 in a 20-run partnership with Mitchell Starc, 100 in a crucial 134-run stand with Nathan Lyon and 21 in a 26-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood, taking his total runs alongside Australia’s tailenders to 171.

Renshaw’s 190 guided Australia to 390 all out on Day 2 of the Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Matt Renshaw Misses Out on Maiden Double Century

Coming in when Australia were struggling at 124/6, Renshaw anchored the innings with a patient knock, hitting 21 fours and a six. He narrowly missed out on a maiden Test double century before being dismissed by Simon Harmer.

Renshaw received valuable support from captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, who contributed 27.

Wiaan Mulder led South Africa’s bowling attack with figures of 4/68, while Marco Jansen picked up three wickets and Anrich Nortje took two.

In reply to Australia’s 390, South Africa reached 27/1 at stumps on Day 2, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12. The hosts trail Australia by 363 runs.

Josh Hazlewood took the only wicket to fall in South Africa’s innings, dismissing Ryan Rickelton for a duck before bad light brought an early end to the day’s play.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

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SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century
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SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century
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