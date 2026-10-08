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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography

With the events of the infamous series from 2018 hanging over the Australian team ahead of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, Pat Cummins has responded to former teammate Usman Khawaja's revelation of unveiling his autobiography.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can 'You Can Tell Your Story' As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate's Autobiography. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can 'You Can Tell Your Story' As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate's Autobiography. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 23:19 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: With the events of the infamous series from 2018 hanging over the Australian team ahead of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, Pat Cummins has responded to former teammate Usman Khawaja’s revelation of unveiling his autobiography. Due to Australia returning to play a Test series for the first time against South Africa since 2018, it is bound to attract significant viewership.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Why Pat Cummins isn’t worried about Usman Khawaja’s autobiography?

Khawaja, who retired earlier this year, is all set to release his autobiography named ‘Sabr’ and it will be released on November 10, shortly following the Test series against South Africa. According to Code Sports, the former opener had revealed the contents of the same to Cummins and while they remain a closely-guarded secret as of now, a section of media has speculated that new revelations might be on the cards regarding the ‘sandpapergate’. Speaking ahead of the opening Test in Durban, beginning on Friday, Cummins stated that the team has moved on from the events and that Khawaja can freely tell his story. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

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Yeah, Uz gave me a buzz a few weeks back, [saying] that he’s releasing a book. He didn’t go back into too much detail. He just basically gave me a heads-up that he’s doing a book. As always, [my response was], ‘No worries, you can tell your story. That’s fine.’ I’m not too sure. You’ll need to ask him. It was obviously a long time ago. All the investigations and everything was done back then. I answered every question a million times. It was dealt with then. All I can say is [that] as a group, we’ve moved on. [I am] very happy with the last eight or nine years, how we’ve been as a group and evolved, and obviously my focus is on captaining the cricket team.”

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins keeps his cards closed

While South Africa have named their XI, Australia are yet to do it, with a toss-up between Cooper Connolly and Nic Maddinson, with Cameron Green ruled out. The 33-year-old stated:

“We’re just trying to work out what we think is the best batting line-up for those conditions, obviously Cam Green’s out. Everyone brings something a little bit different to it, and it’s just trying to work out what the combo is.”

Australia had won the last time they played a Test in Durban.

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SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography
Tags: Australia national cricket teamPat Cumminssa vs aussouth africa national cricket teamUsman Khawaja

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SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography

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SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography
SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Says Usman Khawaja Can ‘You Can Tell Your Story’ As Australia Skipper Remains Unfazed About Former Teammate’s Autobiography

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