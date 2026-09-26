SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: South Africa will face Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday (Sep 27). Australia will wait on the fitness of captain Pat Cummins for the second match as the team looks to bounce back after defeat in the opener. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Start Time: 10:00 AM local time

10:00 AM local time India Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Australia Time: 6:00 PM AEST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia first ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, the match will be available on Fox Cricket. The series will also be available through Kayo Sports in Australia.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.