SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Cooper Connolly Takes One-Handed Blinder In First Ball Of Innings In Johannesburg | WATCH VIDEO

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly grabbed a one-handed stunner to give their side an early initiative in the decisive second ODI against South Africa at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg on September 27, Sunday. The Punjab Kings’ all-rounder’s stunning catch helped the tourists get a breakthrough in the very first ball of the innings.

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Who did Cooper Connolly dismiss with the outstanding catch?

The dismissal came in the very first ball of the innings as the returning Aiden Markram played a powerful cut shot off backward point off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling. Connolly, who was stationed at short backward point, timed his jump perfectly and plucked the ball out of thin air to get an early wicket for the tourists.

What a grab by Cooper Connolly 👏 Australia strike on the very first ball! Watch all the action from Australia’s Tour of South Africa LIVE on FanCode 📲#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z1kp6cefQ9 — FanCode (@FanCode) September 27, 2026

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke’s fifty-run partnership keeps South Africa motoring along

With Australia winning the toss again, Mitchell Marsh sent the South African team into bat. The Proteas rung in four changes, bringing in Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Lizaad Williams. By contrast, the visitors affected only a couple of them, drafting in Alex Carey and Xavier Bartlett for the injured Josh Inglis and Mitchell Starc, who has been rested.

Despite losing Markram for a golden duck and Quinton de Kock for another low score, South Africa have been motoring along, thanks to a very brisk 50-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke. However, all-rounder Jack Edwards dismissed Breetzke for 34 in his very first over, bringing an end to a very threatening partnership.

The Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series-opener at the Kingsmead in Durban. Breetzke top-scored with 112, while Marco Jansen made a breezy 75 to take the home side to a total of 297/8 in their stipulated 50 overs. In response, Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh spearheaded a brilliant start as he combined with Travis Head to stitch a 90-run opening partnership. But the tourists suffered a horrendous collapse to be eventually bowled out for 230, with their innings lasting only 41.1 overs. Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the Proteas’ bowlers with four wickets.