SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Can Proteas Seal Series With Win? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India, Australia

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa will take on Australia in the second ODI of their three-match series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday (Sep 27). The Proteas will look to build on their opening-match victory and move closer to sealing the series, while Australia will aim to bounce back and level the contest. The visitors are also waiting on the fitness of captain Pat Cummins ahead of the second match. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information for the South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI in India.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Local Time: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Australia Time: 6:00 PM AEST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia second ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, fans can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while the series will also be available through Kayo Sports.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.