SA vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: South Africa will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep when they face Australia in the third and final match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The Proteas have already secured the series, but Australia will be determined to avoid another defeat before their upcoming Test campaign. South Africa head into the contest with strong momentum, while Australia will be searching for answers after two costly batting collapses. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Start Time: 1:30 PM local time

1:30 PM local time India Time: 5:00 PM IST

5:00 PM IST Australia Time: 9:30 PM AEST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, the match will be available on Fox Cricket.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Preview

South Africa will aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep after securing the ODI series with two consecutive victories. The Proteas will look to maintain their strong momentum in the final match at Senwes Park. Australia, meanwhile, will be keen to avoid another defeat and address their batting struggles ahead of their upcoming Test campaign.