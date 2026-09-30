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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep when they face Australia in the third and final match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Proteas have already secured the series, but Australia will be determined to avoid another defeat before their upcoming Test campaign. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 09:52 IST

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep when they face Australia in the third and final match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Proteas have already secured the series, but Australia will be determined to avoid another defeat before their upcoming Test campaign. South Africa head into the contest with strong momentum, while Australia will be searching for answers after two costly batting collapses. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details

  • Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI
  • Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
  • Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  • Start Time: 1:30 PM local time
  • India Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 9:30 PM AEST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, the match will be available on Fox Cricket.

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How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

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SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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