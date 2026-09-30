SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep when they face Australia in the third and final match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Proteas have already secured the series, but Australia will be determined to avoid another defeat before their upcoming Test campaign. South Africa head into the contest with strong momentum, while Australia will be searching for answers after two costly batting collapses. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details
- Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI
- Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
- Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
- Start Time: 1:30 PM local time
- India Time: 5:00 PM IST
- Australia Time: 9:30 PM AEST
Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live on TV?
The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will not be broadcast live on television in India. In Australia, the match will be available on Fox Cricket.
How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app. In Australia, viewers can stream the match through Kayo Sports. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.
South Africa ODI Squad
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.
Australia ODI Squad
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.