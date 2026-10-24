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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

With the three-Test series between South Africa and Australia set to reach the climax at the Newlands in Cape Town, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje will take no further part in the remaining one game.

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 14:24 IST

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: With the three-Test series between South Africa and Australia set to reach the climax at the Newlands in Cape Town, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje will take no further part in the remaining one game. It means South Africa’s playing XI will see at least one change from their innings and 31-run series-levelling victory over Australia in Gqeberha and set up a decider, beginning on October 27, Tuesday.

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Why has Anrich Nortje been ruled out of the final game against Australia in Cape Town?

The 32-year-old was retained for the second Test to pair with Kagiso Rabada as an express quick after bowling at least 40 overs in the series-opener at the Kingsmead in Durban. However, Nortje could bowl 4.3 overs in the match and walked off in the first innings itself. While he took no further part in the second Test, it didn’t stop the home side from romping to an innings victory.

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The options on the table as a replacement for South Africa are Dane Paterson, Gerald Coetzee and Corbin Bosch. Hence, it remains to be seen which one the home side go for, depending upon the conditions.

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Can Australia draw inspiration from their 2014 victory at the Newlands?

Meanwhile, Australian players, especially the batters face a litmus test at the Newlands in Cape Town after their horror show at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The tourists leaked 425 runs despite having South Africa at 97/5 and 110/6. Later, they folded for 99 in their first innings to find themselves under enormous pressure in the second dig, with an innings defeat looming. While Australia showed admirable resistance in their second innings by batting more than 100 overs, it still wasn’t enough to prevent an innings loss. The visitors also return to the venue where the ball-tampering saga unfolded in 2018 and they crashed to a 322-run loss.

However, the Baggy Greens will still want to retain the memories of 2014 when the series was locked at 1-1 and the tourists registered a 245-run win to emerge victorious. However, Steve Smith is the only surviving member from that XI and had a memorable Test, making 84 and 36* in the game. Nevertheless, Smith also remains under pressure after not passing 30 in any of the innings thus far in the series.

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SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
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SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

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SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

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