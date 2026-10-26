SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia have released Nic Maddinson and back-up wicketkeeper Sam Harper from their Test squad ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visitors will make at least one change to their playing XI for the series decider, with Matthew Renshaw emerging as a strong contender to open the batting. Steve Smith, meanwhile, will undergo a fitness test on his troublesome neck during Australia’s match-eve training session, although he is expected to feature in the decisive encounter. Here is everything to know about Australia’s squad changes and the latest team update as of Monday (Oct 26).

Steve Smith’s Fitness Update Ahead of Cape Town Test

Steve Smith faces a fitness test on his neck problem ahead of the series decider. The Australian batter was restricted to approximately 20 minutes of gentle throwdowns in the nets at Newlands on Sunday as he continued his recovery from the issue that troubled him during the second Test. Smith is yet to score 30 across his four innings in the series, but he is reportedly closing in on a place in the playing XI, subject to the outcome of his fitness assessment.

Who Could Open for Australia in the 3rd Test?

With Maddinson released from the squad, Matthew Renshaw appears well placed to take the opening position in Cape Town. Renshaw had been selected for the role in August and could now get an opportunity in the series decider. Australia’s final batting combination will also depend on Smith’s fitness and the return of Cameron Green and Josh Inglis from injury.

Will Marnus Labuschagne Retain His Place?

Marnus Labuschagne’s position in the Australian XI could come under pressure as the selectors assess their options for the final Test. The return of Green and Inglis provides Australia with additional selection choices, while Smith’s fitness remains another factor in determining the team’s combination. The selectors will need to weigh Labuschagne’s individual contribution against the overall balance of the batting line-up as Australia aim to secure a result in the decider.

Australia Squad for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.