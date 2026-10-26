LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia have released Nic Maddinson and back-up wicketkeeper Sam Harper from their Test squad ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visitors will make at least one change to their playing XI for the series decider, with Matthew Renshaw emerging as a strong contender to open the batting. Steve Smith, meanwhile, will undergo a fitness test on his troublesome neck during Australia's match-eve training session, although he is expected to feature in the decisive encounter. Here is everything to know about Australia's squad changes and the latest team update as of Monday (Oct 26).

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 15:13 IST

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia have released Nic Maddinson and back-up wicketkeeper Sam Harper from their Test squad ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visitors will make at least one change to their playing XI for the series decider, with Matthew Renshaw emerging as a strong contender to open the batting. Steve Smith, meanwhile, will undergo a fitness test on his troublesome neck during Australia’s match-eve training session, although he is expected to feature in the decisive encounter. Here is everything to know about Australia’s squad changes and the latest team update as of Monday (Oct 26).

Steve Smith’s Fitness Update Ahead of Cape Town Test

Steve Smith faces a fitness test on his neck problem ahead of the series decider. The Australian batter was restricted to approximately 20 minutes of gentle throwdowns in the nets at Newlands on Sunday as he continued his recovery from the issue that troubled him during the second Test. Smith is yet to score 30 across his four innings in the series, but he is reportedly closing in on a place in the playing XI, subject to the outcome of his fitness assessment.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Could Open for Australia in the 3rd Test?

With Maddinson released from the squad, Matthew Renshaw appears well placed to take the opening position in Cape Town. Renshaw had been selected for the role in August and could now get an opportunity in the series decider. Australia’s final batting combination will also depend on Smith’s fitness and the return of Cameron Green and Josh Inglis from injury.

Will Marnus Labuschagne Retain His Place?

Marnus Labuschagne’s position in the Australian XI could come under pressure as the selectors assess their options for the final Test. The return of Green and Inglis provides Australia with additional selection choices, while Smith’s fitness remains another factor in determining the team’s combination. The selectors will need to weigh Labuschagne’s individual contribution against the overall balance of the batting line-up as Australia aim to secure a result in the decider.

Australia Squad for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
Tags: sa vs aus

RELATED News

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

WATCH VIDEO: Jose Mourinho Rolls Back Clock With Sliding Knee Celebration After Real Madrid’s Triumph Over Barcelona in El Clasico, Here’s How X Reacted

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Men In Blue Aim To Seal Series

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Indian Speedster Reaches COE in Bengaluru, Likely to Fly to New Zealand in 48 Hours – Report | IND vs NZ Test Series

WATCH VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Making Special Requests To His Mother Before Returning Home From Long Tours

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Blacklisted a Pharma Firm Over Substandard Drugs. Why Did the Supreme Court Overturn the Decision?

Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

INS Mangrol Marks New Milestone for Surat as Hazira Steel Bolsters India’s Maritime Security

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

Shalini Pandey Denies Viral ‘Private Video’, Says AI Deepfake Is Being Used For Cyberbullying

Which credit card is best for first-time users in India?

Eight Parul University Researchers Recognised Among the World’s Top 2% Scientists in Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026

Divyang Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Begusarai, Villagers Reach Police Station Demanding Justice as Two Men Are Arrested

Top 5 MMS Controversies Of 2026 : From Payal Gaming To Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Quit Party, Backed Vijay’s TVK Government

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad
SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Release Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper Ahead of Cape Town Test, Steve Smith Faces Fitness Dilemma | Check Full Updated Squad

QUICK LINKS