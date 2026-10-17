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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha

SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha

With South Africa trailing the high-voltage three-Test series against Australia by 1-0 after losing the series-opener in Durban, the hosts could be in for a further blow ahead of the next Test.

SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 11:21 IST

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: With South Africa trailing the high-voltage three-Test series against Australia by 1-0 after losing the series-opener in Durban, the hosts could be in for a further blow ahead of the next Test. Opener Aiden Markram missed the training session at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha ahead of the second Test, beginning on October 18, Sunday, sparking questions about his availability. Will he miss the must-win second Test?

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Will Aiden Markram miss South Africa’s second Test against Australia?

According to Cricinfo, the right-handed batter had headed home for personal reasons, forcing him to miss the training session on Friday. However, he is set to be present on Saturday at the venue and should play the second Test in Gqeberha. In his absence, the home side trained with a slip cordon of David Bedingham, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

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The Proteas made one change to the squad from the loss in Durban, drafting in Matthew Breetzke after dropping Tristan Stubbs. Kyle Verreynne remains in the squad but is unlikely to play in the second Test, with Ryan Rickelton set to take the keeping gloves. Moreover, the biggest plus for South Africa is the potential comeback of ace quick Kagiso Rabada after missing the series-opener. Rabada could replace Simon Harmer in the eleven.

South Africa squad for 2nd Test against Australia: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortjé, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Aiden Markram’s incredible record against Australia

Markram, meanwhile, remains crucial to the Proteas’ chances due to his incredible Test record against Australia, averaging 60.66 in six Tests by aggregating 728 runs alongside three hundreds and two fifties. He made a silky smooth 37 in the first innings of the Durban Test and resisted for 237 deliveries by scoring 45 in the second. However, the target of 421 proved to be a bridge too far for the hosts and they ended up losing by 214 runs.

But the Proteas are fully capable of not only making a comeback but also winning the series.

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SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha
Tags: aiden markramAustralia national cricket teamsa vs aussouth africa national cricket team

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SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha
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