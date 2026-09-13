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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement

SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement

Former Mumbai Indians star Duan Jansen has been added to South Africa's ODI squad ahead of the upcoming 50-over series against Australia, beginning on September 23, Wednesday.

SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa's ODI Squad As Injury Replacement. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)
SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa's ODI Squad As Injury Replacement. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 17:26 IST

Former Mumbai Indians star Duan Jansen has been added to South Africa’s ODI squad ahead of the upcoming 50-over series against Australia, beginning on September 23, Wednesday. Jansen, who made his international debut, during the T20I tri-series during Namibia and Zimbabwe, has been included in place of Otteneil Baartman, who has sustained a left hamstring injury during the opening match of the first-class season.

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According to Cricinfo, Baartman bowled just five overs for the Dolphins and did not bat in their second innings. He will undergo further medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury and his rehabilitation timeline. Duan Jansen, who is currently with South Africa’s second-string squad in Namibia, has been called up as his replacement. South Africa will host Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the opening game scheduled for September 24. With the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the series will be an important opportunity for both sides to assess their squads and build towards the global tournament.


Notably, Baartman is the second South African player to be ruled out of the ODI series, following Kagiso Rabada, who was also made unavailable due to a hamstring concern. Cricket South Africa has not yet provided a timeline for Rabada’s recovery and will assess his availability for the three-Test series against Australia, which is set to kick off on October 9. Duan Jansen will join his brother Marco in South Africa’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.  Marco claimed seven wickets in the same first-class game in which Baartman suffered his injury. Duan was the leading wicket-taker in the Namibia T20I tri-series, which also featured Zimbabwe, and followed that up with five wickets across two ODIs.

South Africa’s ODI squad to face Australia

Temba Bavuma (captain), Duan Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

The series begins on September 24 at the Kingsmead in Durban, with the subsequent matches set for 27th in Johannesburg and 30th in Potchefstroom. The Aussies will also visit Zimbabwe for three ODIs before heading to South Africa. However, the big-ticket leg will be the subsequent three-Test series between Australia and South Africa, with the No.1 and No.2 ranked sides will lock horns.

(With inputs from ANI)

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SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement
Tags: Australia national cricket teamDuan JansenOtteneil Baartmansa vs aussouth africa national cricket team

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SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement

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SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement
SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement
SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement
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