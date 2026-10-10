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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report

SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report

Australia could be boosted by the return of Josh Inglis ahead of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The crafty keeper-batter will reportedly enter the selection frame, adding to the tourists' quandary in what could be a decisive Test in Gqeberha.

SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia's Selection Headache | Report. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia's Selection Headache | Report. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 15:28 IST

SA vs AUS: Australia could be boosted by the return of Josh Inglis ahead of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The crafty keeper-batter will reportedly enter the selection frame, adding to the tourists’ quandary in what could be a decisive Test in Gqeberha.

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SA vs AUS: Why did Josh Inglis return to Australia before the Test series against South Africa?

Inglis’ finger injury amid the preceding three-game ODI series forced him to return home and recuperate from the same. as he flew to Perth. But reports indicate that the keeper-batter will fly to Gqeberha early next week to rejoin Australia’s squad and continue his recovery. At Gqeberha, the officials will reportedly monitor the 31-year-old’s condition before assessing his availability for the second Test. It adds to the selection intrigue, given Cameron Green will also be hopeful of forging a return after missing the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban due to an abdominal strain sustained during the ODI series.

Inglis made his Test debut during the tour of Sri Lanka early last year and famously scored a hundred at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Overall, he has played five Tests, managing 184 runs at 26.28.

SA vs AUS: Australia battle hard to stay afloat on Day 1 of 1st Test

Meanwhile, South African seamers seized the initiative and ended Day 1 of the first Test in Durban on top. Although Australian captain Pat Cummins won an important toss and opted to bat first, the openers Nic Maddinson and Travis Head perished cheaply. Maddinson, who returned to Test cricket after a span of 10 years, endured a painstaking stay before getting out for a duck in 33 deliveries.

Head was the first to go, departing for 9 as Mulder had him nicking down on to the leg side and Kyle Verryenne took a good catch. Smith and Labuschagne weathered the storm and built a very promising 60-run partnership. But Mulder broke the stand at the stroke of lunch, trapping Labuschagne lbw for 37 as the Proteas reduced Australia to 84/3 heading into the break. After Smith perished for 25, Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw battled hard but Anrich Nortje broke through twice, dismissing Carey and Beau Webster in the same over to reduce the visitors to 124/6.

Nevertheless, Pat Cummins, along with Renshaw, stopped the bleeding to take Australia to 187/6 before bad light stopped play and abandoned it eventually.

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SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report
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SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report
SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report
SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report
SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report
SA vs AUS: Josh Inglis To Return To South Africa Before 2nd Test To Add To Australia’s Selection Headache | Report

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