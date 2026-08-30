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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained

South Africa cricket team could face Australia without their pace gun Kagiso Rabada in the much-awaited three-Test series in October.

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster's Injury Explained. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster's Injury Explained. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 13:23 IST

South Africa cricket team could face Australia without their pace gun Kagiso Rabada in the much-awaited three-Test series in October. The 31-year-old’s injury has put him in serious doubt as the Proteas look to strengthen their chances to reach their second straight World Test Championship (WTC) final.

What kind of injury has Kagiso Rabada suffered?

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had confirmed that the right-arm speedster had sustained a hamstring injury that disrupted his winter training programme but did not reveal the magnitude of the damage. Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald, who is now the bowling coach of The Lions, had confirmed that he will miss the series against Australia. News24 had reported that Rabada should be available for the four-day fixture against Boland on September 10 but the medical assessments indicated a recovery as lengthy as 10 weeks. As quoted by SA Cric Mag, Donald claimed:

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“He’s going to be out for all the Aussie Tests as well.”

The Proteas will host Australia for three Tests after as many ODI matches. It will also be Australia’s first Test tour of South Africa since the infamous Sandpaper gate that saw punishments dished out to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. The Test series begins on October 9 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The next two Tests will take place at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha, followed by the Newlands in Cape Town. The three-game ODI series commences on September 24 in Durban, followed by Johannesburg on September 27 and Potchefstroom on the 30th.

What is Kagiso Rabada’s record against Australia?

Rabada has an exceptional record against Australia in Test cricket, claiming 58 wickets in 11 games at 21.40 alongside four five-wicket hauls and a solitary ten-wicket haul.

The right-arm speedster was also integral in South Africa’s win during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final over Australia at the Lord’s Cricket Ground as he took nine wickets in the match.

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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained
Tags: Australia national cricket teamkagiso rabadasouth africa national cricket team

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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained
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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained
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