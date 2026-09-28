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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

Injured paceman Kagiso Rabada has been included in the preliminary squad for the first Test against Australia, beginning on October 9 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The pace spearhead's availability for the series-opener will be assessed during the intra-squad game next week.

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa's Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa's Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 15:24 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured paceman Kagiso Rabada has been included in the preliminary squad for the first Test against Australia, beginning on October 9 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The pace spearhead’s availability for the series-opener will be assessed during the intra-squad game next week.

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Rabada is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during winter training. Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka, who are also recovering from hamstring injuries, have been left out of the squad. Anrich Nortje, who is no longer centrally contracted to Cricket South Africa, has been included in the extended squad and is in line to make his first Test appearance since March 2023. The squad features seven fast bowlers.

Gerald Coetzee, who returned to international cricket from injury in the first ODI against Australia last week, has also been named. He last played a Test in November 2024. Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Dane Paterson, who was part of South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final, complete the pace-bowling options.

The only uncapped player is top-order batter Marques Ackerman, who has scored more than 1000 runs for South Africa A, and will be competing for a top-three place with Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Mulder. Recent form could see Ackerman nudge ahead of them. South Africa have also named three spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, all of whom featured during the previous World Test Championship cycle.

With early-season conditions expected to offer some assistance to spin, particularly with all three Tests scheduled at coastal venues, South Africa could consider playing two of the three spinners in their XI. The South African Test squad will assemble in Durban on October 1.

South Africa’s preliminary squad for Australia Tests

Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

The Proteas currently have the momentum from their unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series. They won the series-opener in Durban by 67 runs and emerged victorious in the second ODI in Johannesburg by 32. It will be the first Test series that Australia will play in South Africa since the infamous ‘sandpaper’ game marred it. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia
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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia
SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

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