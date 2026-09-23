SA vs AUS: Kwena Maphaka Ruled Out Of ODI Series As South Africa’s Injury Troubles Mount

SA vs AUS: South Africa’s left-arm seamer is the latest victim of the hamstring injury, with the Proteas quick getting ruled out of the three-game ODI series against Australia, beginning on September 24 at the Kingsmead in Durban. According to the official update, Maphaka had sustained the injury during one of the training sessions and will undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the injury. As a result, Lizaad Williams has been called up.

SA vs AUS: Who are the other South African pacers to be ruled out of the ODI series against Australia?

Three more pacers have already been ruled out of the 50-overs leg in Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman and Kagiso Rabada – all with hamstring injuries. Baartman and Ngidi suffered the injuries while playing a first-class fixture, while Rabada sustained it during a training session. However, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad had expressed hope about Rabada’s availability for the subsequent three-Test series against Australia, beginning on October 9. Both Rabada and Ngidi would be a must if the Proteas are to win.

In place of Ngidi, South Africa have named young pacer Nqobani Mokoena as his replacement. Mokoena made his ODI debut in the recent series against Namibia, featuring in two matches and claiming one wicket.

Mokoena was representing the Dolphins in their first-class clash against Western Province, where he bowled 19 overs on the opening day and returned figures of 1/78. He has since been withdrawn from the match to join the South African squad.

South Africa updated squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Starc as the left-arm speedster is set to play his first ODI since last year’s home series against India. The New South Welshman will join Josh Hazlewood to lead Australia’s pace attack. The visitors are coming off a 3-0 ODI series victory over Zimbabwe but the Proteas arguably present a dauting prospect altogether, meaning the Men in Yellow must be at the top of their game.

(With inputs from ANI)