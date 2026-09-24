SA vs AUS: Matthew Breetzke And Keshav Maharaj Shine As Australia Collapse To Lose In Durban By 67 Runs, Hand South Africa 1-0 Lead

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Despite a rapid start spearheaded by Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, the tourists couldn’t chase down 298 in the first ODI against South Africa on September 24, Thursday at the Kingsmead in Durban. Proteas spinners Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin applied the squeeze as Australia eventually collapsed to 230 well inside 50 overs to go down 0-1 in the three-match series.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Matthew Breetzke holds South Africa’s innings together

The toss went in favour of Australia and the tourists opted to field first. South African openers Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi could not trouble the scores by much as did Temba Bavuma, whose prolonged struggle came to an end after scoring 30. Ryan Rickelton became Adam Zampa’s second victim after playing some enterprising strokes.

It was Matthew Breetzke, who stood tall and held the innings together. He reached his 50 in as many deliveries and perished with a score of 112 off 106 deliveries. Breetzke shared a partnership of 107 with Marco Jansen, who dished out the fireworks en route to his 75 off 59 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and four maximums. The left-arm seamer’s innings was crucial in lifting the South Africans to 297 in 50 overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 10-0-57-3, while Zampa took a couple of them.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head put South Africa to the sword

Marsh dealt mostly in boundaries in the powerplay and punished all the pacers Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Corbin Bosch for missing their line and length consistently. The West Australian needed only 31 deliveries to bring up his half-century, putting the tourists well on course. At the other end, Travis Head carted Bosch for three boundaries in an over to get up and running.

It was Keshav Maharaj, who dismissed Marsh for 60, while Marco Jansen got the better of Head for 36. The likes of Cooper Connolly (38), Josh Inglis (3) and Cameron Green (5) were guilty of throwing their wickets away, especially at a stage where run-rate was easily manageable. Matt Renshaw’s dismissal for 44 following a stunning grab by Jansen was the final nail in the coffin as Australia’s innings lasted only 41.1 overs.

Maharaj was the top performer with the ball, bagging four scalps.