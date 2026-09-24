SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes 104m Six As Australian Captain Sends The Ball Outside Kingsmead Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh tore into South Africa’s bowling attack in the first of the three ODIs at the Kingsmead in Durban on September 24, Thursday. Having hit six towering sixes in his quick-fire knock, one of the maximums travelled 104 meters as the ball went outside the ground, leaving the Proteas dazed. A video of the same has emerged on social media.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Who did Mitchell Marsh smash for a 104 meter six?

The maximum came in the ninth over of the innings sent down by Corbin Bosch, who was introduced by Temba Bavuma for the first time into the attack. With the right-arm pacer sending down almost a chest-high short-pitched delivery, the West Australian latched on to it and played a powerful pull shot, sending the ball all the way outside the stadium. With Marsh on 48 off 30 deliveries at that stage, the maximum also helped him get to his half-century.

Thats massive…. Out of the Ground. 104 Mit Massive Hit. 😳 Corbin Bosch to Mitchell Marsh, SIX, wow! What a way to bring up your 22nd fifty! 🏏 #SAvAUS #Unbreakable #Cricket #ShaunMarsh pic.twitter.com/3mdm6magbY — Bhadresh Prajapati (@bhadresh_33) September 24, 2026

However, the all-rounder’s innings was cut short by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who forced him to chip one tamely to short cover. Marsh had to depart for a 36-ball 60 as the visitors broke the 90-run opening stand. With Travis Head and Josh Inglis also departing, the home side have been further lifted.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh led-Australia restrict South Africa to 297

Meanwhile, the toss went in favour of Australia and the tourists opted to field first. While South African openers Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi could not trouble the scores by much, Matthew Breetzke stood tall with 112 off 106 deliveries. Breetzke shared a partnership of 107 with Marco Jansen, who dished out the fireworks en route to his 75 off 59 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and four maximums. The left-arm seamer’s innings was crucial in lifting the South Africans to 297 in 50 overs.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 10-0-57-3, while Adam Zampa took a couple of them. The Men in Yellow will need a mighty effort to hunt down 298 in the series-opener.