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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series: South Africa will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from September 24 to 30, with the series serving as the opening part of Australia's tour of South Africa before the highly-anticipated Test series. The three ODIs will be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom, with the first two matches beginning at 10am local time and the third scheduled as a day-night fixture. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series - Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series - Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 15:32 IST

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series: South Africa will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from September 24 to 30, with the series serving as the opening part of Australia’s tour of South Africa before the highly-anticipated Test series. The three ODIs will be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom, with the first two matches beginning at 10am local time and the third scheduled as a day-night fixture. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2026 Match Details

  • Series: South Africa vs Australia, three-match ODI series
  • Tour: Qantas Tour of South Africa 2026
  • Dates: September 24, 27 and 30, 2026
  • Venues: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
  • First ODI: September 24, 10:00 AM local time / 6:00 PM AEST
  • Second ODI: September 27, 10:00 AM local time / 6:00 PM AEST
  • Third ODI: September 30, 1:30 PM local time / 9:30 PM AEST

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series Full Schedule

  • 1st ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban – 10:00 AM local time (6:00 PM AEST)
  • 2nd ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 10:00 AM local time (6:00 PM AEST)
  • 3rd ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – 1:30 PM local time (9:30 PM AEST), Day/Night

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia ODI Series Live on TV?

In Australia, all three matches of the South Africa vs Australia ODI series will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket. The matches will also be available through Kayo Sports. In India, the series is scheduled to be televised on Star Sports channels.

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How to Watch South Africa vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming?

Fans in Australia can watch the South Africa vs Australia ODI series live on Kayo Sports. In India, the matches will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates and other coverage through the respective cricket platforms.

South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Australia ODI Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series Team News

South Africa head into the ODI series with several fast bowlers unavailable due to injuries. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman are sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Nandre Burger is dealing with a back complaint. Their absences have opened opportunities for Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena, while Gerald Coetzee has been included for his return to ODI cricket.

Aiden Markram will miss the first ODI due to personal reasons. Australia, meanwhile, welcome back captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc after the pair missed the preceding ODI series against Zimbabwe. Jack Edwards has also been added to Australia’s squad as another pace-bowling option.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series: Players to Watch

Matthew Breetzke: The South African batter has made an impressive start to his ODI career and will feature in his first ODI series on home soil. Breetzke has scored heavily in his early international appearances and will be one of the key batters to watch during the series.

Pat Cummins: Australia’s ODI captain returns to the format after limited appearances in recent years due to the team’s focus on Test cricket. Cummins is expected to have his workload managed with the Test series against South Africa coming immediately after the ODIs.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series: Head-to-Head

South Africa currently hold the advantage in the overall men’s ODI head-to-head record between the two teams, with 57 wins compared to Australia’s 52, while three matches have ended in ties. South Africa have also won the last five bilateral ODI series between the two sides, including a 2-1 series victory in Australia in August 2025.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series: Recent Form

  • South Africa: The Proteas recently completed a 3-0 ODI series win over Namibia. They had also recorded away series victories against Australia and England in late 2025.
  • Australia: Australia enter the series after completing a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Zimbabwe. The result ended a run of four defeats in their previous five bilateral ODI series.
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SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
SA vs AUS ODI Series: Check South Africa vs Australia Series – Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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