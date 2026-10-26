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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out

SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out

South African captain Temba Bavuma has confirmed one change to their playing XI for the third and final Test against Australia at the picturesque venue of Newlands, Cape Town, beginning on October 27, Tuesday.

SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)
SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 17:05 IST

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: South African captain Temba Bavuma has confirmed one change to their playing XI for the third and final Test against Australia at the picturesque venue of Newlands, Cape Town, beginning on October 27, Tuesday. With Anrich Nortje ruled out of the final Test due to groin injury, Gerald Coetzee has replaced the right-arm quick in the playing XI to face Australia in Cape Town.

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: How many Tests has Gerald Coetzee played?

Having made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Supersport Park in Centurion in March 2023, the right-arm speedster has featured only in four Tests so far, taking 14 scalps at 23.57. His most recent red-ball fixture for the country came against Sri Lanka in Durban in November 2024. While Coetzee featured in the preceding 50-over series against Australia, he hasn’t played first-class cricket August 2026. Given how injury prone the 26-year-old is, he could face some challenge to get through to the final Test, which is likely to go deep.

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The batting line-up remains unchanged despite some scrutiny over it.

Proteas XI for the 3rd Test against Australia: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: When did South Africa last play a Test at the Newlands?

South Africa’s most recent Test at the venue came in January 2025 against Pakistan. Batting first, the home side occupied the crease for 141.3 overs as Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Kyle Verreynne (100) starred to compile 615. In response, Pakistan folded for 194 and the Proteas enforced the follow-on. While Shan Masood (145) and Babar Azam (81) displayed admirable resistance, the tourists couldn’t quite muster the total to challenge South Africa after batting for 122.1 overs.

With only 58 runs to win, David Bedingham and Aiden Markram gunned down the target only in 7.1 overs. With Australian batting line-up wounded and South Africa coming off an innings win, the home side has all the momentum heading into the series-decider. The Proteas had beaten the Baggy Greens by 322 runs at the Newlands in 2018.

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SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out
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SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out
SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out
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