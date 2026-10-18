LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith admits anxiety hit him after copping a blow in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban.

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being 'Little Bit Anxious' After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being 'Little Bit Anxious' After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 15:50 IST

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1: Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith admits anxiety hit him after copping a blow in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban. With Smith not taking the field on Day 4 and facing a prospect of concussion also revealed that the anxiety grew also because he wasn’t travelling well.

​Fortunately, I woke up well” – Steve Smith

Former captain Smith has previously suffered multiple concussions in his career, and ‌he had to go through concussion protocols after a bouncer from Anrich Nortje hit him on the helmet last Monday during the second-last day of the clash at Kingsmead in Durban.
I was a little bit anxious after the hit, to be ​honest. It was a decent knock, and the rest of that day, ⁠I wasn’t travelling too well, and I think it was more to do with anxiety, of hoping ​not to feel what I felt in the past, waking up the next morning and things like that. So, yeah, ​fortunately, I woke up well. I passed all the tests, and things recovered pretty quickly,” Smith said on Sunday before the start of the second test at St George’s Park ​in a television interview.
The 37-year-old was assessed on the field by the physio and the doctor, and ​his helmet was changed as is mandatory for all such hits, but he continued his innings, scoring 27 ​runs as Australia built a large lead. But then Smith did not take to the field at the start ‌of South ⁠Africa’s second innings on Monday, instead being subjected to the concussion protocols, which he passed. He returned from the start of the last day’s play on Tuesday to help his side to a 214-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The right-hander, who is 28 short of 11,000 test runs, was the first player ​replaced in a test after ​the introduction of a ⁠concussion substitute. He was struck on the back of the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the 2019 Ashes test at Lord’s in London. He also suffered ​a concussion after being hit on the head in practice during Australia’s One ​Day International series ⁠in England in 2020 and two months later, back home in Sydney, woke on the morning of the second ODI against India with vertigo and was sick. There have also been incidents in Sri Lanka in 2022, at ⁠the last ​World Cup in India and last December in the Ashes at ​Adelaide where he was ruled out of the third test about 20 minutes before the toss with a vestibular issue, the sensory ​system located in the inner ear that controls balance and spatial orientation.
(With inputs from Reuters)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa
Tags: Australia national cricket teamsa vs aussouth africa national cricket teamsteve smith

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill Flops On Ranji Trophy Return As Team India Captain Dismissed For 1 Against Chhattisgarh

Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?

LATEST NEWS

‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

WATCH VIDEO: Tarot Reader Predicted Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife 10 Years Ago? Old Clip Goes Viral Amid Kavya Maran Wedding Buzz

Spirit Release Date OUT: Prabhas And Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Potential Diwali 2027 Box-Office Showdown

Caught on Cam: Cab Driver Speeds Away With Two Youths On Car Bonnet After Dispute In Noida’s Sector 18

Rakhi Sawant Non-Bailable Warrant: What Is The 16-Year-Old ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ Case?

WATCH: ‘Money Follows My Brother’ To ‘Naam Ya Daam’ — Ravi Kishan Turns Garba Night Into A Meme Fest

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

QUICK LINKS