SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1: Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith admits anxiety hit him after copping a blow in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban. With Smith not taking the field on Day 4 and facing a prospect of concussion also revealed that the anxiety grew also because he wasn’t travelling well.

“ ​Fortunately, I woke up well” – Steve Smith

Former captain Smith has previously suffered multiple concussions in his career, and ‌he had to go through concussion protocols after a bouncer from Anrich Nortje hit him on the helmet last Monday during the second-last day of the clash at Kingsmead in Durban.

“ I was a little bit anxious after the hit, to be ​honest. It was a decent knock, and the rest of that day, ⁠I wasn’t travelling too well, and I think it was more to do with anxiety, of hoping ​not to feel what I felt in the past, waking up the next morning and things like that. So, yeah, ​fortunately, I woke up well. I passed all the tests, and things recovered pretty quickly,” Smith said on Sunday before the start of the second test at St George’s Park ​in a television interview.