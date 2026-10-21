LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

Even as Australia find themselves in tatters and on the ropes, Steve Smith has crossed a major milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 17:28 IST

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Even as Australia find themselves in tatters and on the ropes, Steve Smith has crossed a major milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The right-handed batter became the 12th batter in Test cricket to cross the milestone of 11k Test runs and the third Australian to do so.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Who are the other batters apart from Steve Smith to cross 11000 Test runs

With Smith becoming the 12th batter to cross the landmark, the other 11 batters are Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs), Joe Root (14278 runs), Ricky Ponting (13378), Jacques Kallis (13289 runs), Rahul Dravid (13289 runs), Alastair Cook (12472 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (12400 runs), Brian Lara (11953 runs), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11867 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (11814 runs), Allan Border (11174) and Steve Smith (11000).

You Might Be Interested In

Smith, meanwhile, achieved the milestone in 226 innings, while Ponting did it in 222 innings, becoming the fastest Australian to the landmark.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Australia endure a horror day as South Africa well on top in Gqeberha

As for the tourists’ batting performance, they delivered an utterly disappointing one as the Proteas rolled them out for 99 only in 42.3 overs. Smith top-scored with 28 facing 88 deliveries before being castled by Wiaan Mulder. Marco Jansen was most impressive bagging a fifer, while the returning Kagiso Rabada took a couple of wickets. At the time of writing this, Australian openers had walked out to bat again as South African skipper Temba Bavuma enforced the follow-on, with Nic Maddinson getting dismissed early on.

The home side bounced back remarkably well from being 110/6 at one stage as Bavuma absorbed the pressure with his 179. Before claiming a fifer, Jansen hit a counter-attacking 85, while Simon Harmer also chipped in with a half-century. Despite Scott Boland’s five-wicket haul, the visitors toiled hard for well over 120 overs. While Australia hold a 1-0 series lead after winning the series-opener at the Kingsmead in Durban by 214 runs, they need a herculean effort to deny the Proteas a win.

Should South Africa emerge victorious, the third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town will be a spicy series-decider.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs
Tags: Australia national cricket teamsa vs aussouth africa national cricket teamsteve smith

RELATED News

IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Injury News: Why Joshua Kimmich Will Miss Tonight’s UEFA Champions League Clash?

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: When Does India Play? Check Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

LATEST NEWS

Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

DIP Market, Red Lions Capital Spotlight Global Private Market Opportunities for Indian Investors

Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 Concludes on a Grand Note at Girgaon Chowpatty, Celebrating 10 Days of Devotion, Theatre and Cultural Heritage

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

Watch Here: Man Molests, Slaps Woman In Jhansi; She Chases Him For 100 Metres As He Attempts To Flee On Bike

After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

Bulletproof Glass At Akshay Kumar’s Home, Tighter Security For Salman Khan: What Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing?

16-Year-Old Girl Taken to Mumbai, Converted and Married, UP Police Arrest Man After Dramatic Recovery

Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs
SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

QUICK LINKS