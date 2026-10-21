SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Even as Australia find themselves in tatters and on the ropes, Steve Smith has crossed a major milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The right-handed batter became the 12th batter in Test cricket to cross the milestone of 11k Test runs and the third Australian to do so.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Who are the other batters apart from Steve Smith to cross 11000 Test runs

With Smith becoming the 12th batter to cross the landmark, the other 11 batters are Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs), Joe Root (14278 runs), Ricky Ponting (13378), Jacques Kallis (13289 runs), Rahul Dravid (13289 runs), Alastair Cook (12472 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (12400 runs), Brian Lara (11953 runs), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11867 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (11814 runs), Allan Border (11174) and Steve Smith (11000).

Smith, meanwhile, achieved the milestone in 226 innings, while Ponting did it in 222 innings, becoming the fastest Australian to the landmark.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4: Australia endure a horror day as South Africa well on top in Gqeberha

As for the tourists’ batting performance, they delivered an utterly disappointing one as the Proteas rolled them out for 99 only in 42.3 overs. Smith top-scored with 28 facing 88 deliveries before being castled by Wiaan Mulder. Marco Jansen was most impressive bagging a fifer, while the returning Kagiso Rabada took a couple of wickets. At the time of writing this, Australian openers had walked out to bat again as South African skipper Temba Bavuma enforced the follow-on, with Nic Maddinson getting dismissed early on.

The home side bounced back remarkably well from being 110/6 at one stage as Bavuma absorbed the pressure with his 179. Before claiming a fifer, Jansen hit a counter-attacking 85, while Simon Harmer also chipped in with a half-century. Despite Scott Boland’s five-wicket haul, the visitors toiled hard for well over 120 overs. While Australia hold a 1-0 series lead after winning the series-opener at the Kingsmead in Durban by 214 runs, they need a herculean effort to deny the Proteas a win.

Should South Africa emerge victorious, the third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town will be a spicy series-decider.