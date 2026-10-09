SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes Australia’s Third-Highest Test Run-Getter, Goes Past Steve Waugh

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith has crossed yet another major milestone in his Test career, thereby establishing himself as amongst the best produced by the country. After passing a personal tally of eight runs on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban, Smith became the third-highest run-getter for Australia in the longest format, overtaking Steve Waugh’s tally of 10927.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Who are the top two run-getters for Australia in the longest format?

With Smith currently at third, the top two in the rankings are Ricky Ponting (13378) and Allan Border (11174). With Smith nearing 11000 runs, he has an excellent chance of surpassing Border’s tally but is highly unlikely to overtake Ponting.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Steve Smith dismissed by Marco Jansen as South Africa strike decisive blow on Australia

While Smith batted fought hard and batted well after the Aussie openers perished cheaply, the right-handed batter wasn’t able to carry on and make a big score that Australia desperately needed. New-ball bowler or left-arm seamer Marco Jansen got the better of the former Australian captain for 25 in the very first over after lunch as the extra bounce forced Smith to nick the ball to Wiaan Mulder at slip cordon.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won an important toss in Durban and opted to bat first. However, Travis Head and Nic Maddinson couldn’t get the tourists off to the start they were looking for. Maddinson, playing his first Test after 10 years, endured a painful stay of 33 balls without scoring before dragging one on to the stumps off Jansen’s bowling. Head was the first to go, departing for 9 as Mulder had him nicking down on to the leg side and Kyle Verryenne took a good catch.

Smith and Labuschagne weathered the storm and built a very promising 60-run partnership. But Mulder broke the stand at the stroke of lunch, trapping Labuschagne lbw for 37 as the Proteas reduced Australia to 84/3 heading into the break. Given the deep batting line-up that the home side, Australia will need to target a total of at least 250 to 300.