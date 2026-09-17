SA vs AUS: Steve Smith ‘Still Has Flashbacks’ of Sandpapergate, Former Australia Captain Returns to South Africa For First Test Series Since 2018

With Australia set to play a Test series in South Africa next month for the first time since the infamous series of 2018, Steve Smith has recalled the events from that series as the Aussies eye redemption. Keeping in mind the prospect of hostile reception from the spectators in South Africa, the 37-year-old admitted that he still gets flashbacks of those events when he is in front of the camera and the trauma emanating out of the same.

What punishment did Steve Smith get for the ball-tampering scandal?

With the third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town slowly becoming out of Australia’s reach, then vice-captain David Warner devised a plan and encouraged teammate Cameron Bancroft to rub sandpaper on the ball to gain reverse swing. While then skipper Smith had knowledge about it but didn’t do anything to prevent the same. With the umpires catching Bancroft, he confessed it in the presser about the plan as all three copped stringent punishments from Cricket Australia. While Smith and Warner were banned from all cricket for a year, Bancroft copped a nine-month ban. Smith remains one of the surviving members of that beleaguered squad that suffered a 3-1 series defeat and will return to the country after eight years to play red-ball cricket.

Speaking to NewsCorp ahead of the three-Test series, the seasoned Test batter recalled how he was mobbed while in the airport in Johannesburg, elaborating:

“I’m not a big fan of cameras … I get anxious around cameras to be honest. That was a traumatic experience in my life, and when I hear the flash of a camera, it makes me revisit that in a way. The 24-48 hours of being told by James Sutherland (then Cricket Australia chief executive) that I was getting banned for a year. That and going through the airport in Johannesburg, getting absolutely mobbed, and then flying back and doing that press conference. I still have little flashbacks here and there of it. It was certainly a difficult period, particularly the initial period, a few days after. The mental state I was in was not great. That’s somewhere I’d like not to get to again, but I certainly learned from that and have been able to move forward with my life.”

What is Steve Smith’s Test record in South Africa?

In six Tests played at the Rainbow nation, the right-hander has accumulated 411 runs at 41.10 with a best of 100 that came during the 2013-14 tour.

But the veteran Aussie will need to have a series of a lifetime if the Baggy Greens are to beat a strong South African side this time around.