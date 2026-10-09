SA vs AUS: Steve Smith’s Hilarious Leave On Day 1 In Durban Sparks Hilarious Reactions Among Fans

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: With seasoned Australia Test batter Steve Smith known for some hilarious leaves, the veteran cricketer produced another on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. A video of the same surfaced on social media as it sparked some hilarious reactions.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Steve Smith’s hilarious leave sparks hilarious reactions from fans

The moment occurred in the 23rd over of the innings sent down by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. With the ball travelling through to Kyle Verreynne, it was an easy leave for Smith but the New South Welshman produced an extravagant one, triggering some hilarious reactions from fans on social media

😭😭🤣🤣 the classic steve smith leave https://t.co/JQvPusrT8f — Saraansh Sharma (@stlucia_92off41) October 9, 2026

That Steve Smith leave will always make me laugh 😂 — Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) October 9, 2026

@_ravix18 @FarziCricketer Ayein 👀 — HIMANI 🐥 (@himanii_68) October 9, 2026

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Steve Smith dismissed by Marco Jansen as South Africa strike decisive blow on Australia

While Smith batted fought hard and batted well after the Aussie openers perished cheaply, the right-handed batter wasn’t able to carry on and make a big score that Australia desperately needed. New-ball bowler or left-arm seamer Marco Jansen got the better of the former Australian captain for 25 in the very first over after lunch as the extra bounce forced Smith to nick the ball to Wiaan Mulder at slip cordon. But the 25 runs was enough to take him to third in all-time Australia’s highest run-getters.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won an important toss in Durban and opted to bat first. However, Travis Head and Nic Maddinson couldn’t get the tourists off to the start they were looking for. Maddinson, playing his first Test after 10 years, endured a painful stay of 33 balls without scoring before dragging one on to the stumps off Jansen’s bowling. Head was the first to go, departing for 9 as Mulder had him nicking down on to the leg side and Kyle Verryenne took a good catch.

Smith and Labuschagne weathered the storm and built a very promising 60-run partnership. But Mulder broke the stand at the stroke of lunch, trapping Labuschagne lbw for 37 as the Proteas reduced Australia to 84/3 heading into the break. Given the deep batting line-up that the home side have, Australia will need to target a total of at least 250 to 300.