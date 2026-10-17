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Home > Sports News > SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI

SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI

South African captain Temba Bavuma has remained coy on the playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on October 18, Sunday in Gqeberha.

SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa's Playing XI. (Image Credits: X)
SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa's Playing XI. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 18:37 IST

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: South African captain Temba Bavuma has remained coy on the playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on October 18, Sunday in Gqeberha but hinted at Kagiso Rabada’s near-certain return to the fold. Bavuma also revealed that they are still considering whether or not to go with two spinners in the eleven.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: “We would like to see ⁠what happens tomorrow” – Temba Bavuma

The home side were beaten by 214 runs in the first test of the three-match series in Durban and need to improve with both bat and ball as they seek put pressure on ​the tourists. Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed on Saturday that the team were still ​mulling over several options for their playing personnel.
“We would like to see ⁠what happens tomorrow. Whether we go with two spinners is probably ​one of the biggest considerations. Whether we go with one spinner, whether we play an all-rounder ​and which all-rounder that is, it all comes down to the balance of the team. Those are the dynamics we have to consider,” he told reporters.
One thing that looks certain is a return to the team ​for fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been cleared to play after missing ​the first test with a hamstring injury.
“He has been released by the fitness team and is available ‌for ⁠selection. He will obviously be a big addition and a boost to the team on the field. He is raring to go. The bowlers feed massively off him. He leads the attack in everything that he does and brings an extra level ​of confidence to ​the unit. Whether he ⁠is on the field or off the field, there is always a benefit. Any captain would be happy to have a guy ​like KG in his bowling attack, so that brings a big ​smile to ⁠my face.”
Bavuma said his side needed to improve with the bat to challenge Australia.
“We need to be much more ruthless in how we execute and, more importantly, when the ⁠opportunity is ​there, we need to go on and do ​something big for the team. We can take the little good moments that we had with the ​bat (in the first test) and build on those,” he said.
South Africa had beaten Australia by six wickets in 2018 in Gqeberha.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI
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SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI
SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI
SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI
SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI
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