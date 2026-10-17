SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: South African captain Temba Bavuma has remained coy on the playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on October 18, Sunday in Gqeberha but hinted at Kagiso Rabada’s near-certain return to the fold. Bavuma also revealed that they are still considering whether or not to go with two spinners in the eleven.

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: “We would like to see ⁠what happens tomorrow” – Temba Bavuma

The home side were beaten by 214 runs in the first test of the three-match series in Durban and need to improve with both bat and ball as they seek put pressure on ​the tourists. Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed on Saturday that the team were still ​mulling over several options for their playing personnel.