SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play In 2nd Test vs Australia? Temba Bavuma Opens Up On South Africa’s Playing XI

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: South African captain Temba Bavuma has remained coy on the playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on October 18, Sunday in Gqeberha but hinted at Kagiso Rabada’s near-certain return to the fold. Bavuma also revealed that they are still considering whether or not to go with two spinners in the eleven.
SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: “We would like to see what happens tomorrow” – Temba Bavuma
“We would like to see what happens tomorrow. Whether we go with two spinners is probably one of the biggest considerations. Whether we go with one spinner, whether we play an all-rounder and which all-rounder that is, it all comes down to the balance of the team. Those are the dynamics we have to consider,” he told reporters.
“He has been released by the fitness team and is available for selection. He will obviously be a big addition and a boost to the team on the field. He is raring to go. The bowlers feed massively off him. He leads the attack in everything that he does and brings an extra level of confidence to the unit. Whether he is on the field or off the field, there is always a benefit. Any captain would be happy to have a guy like KG in his bowling attack, so that brings a big smile to my face.”
“We need to be much more ruthless in how we execute and, more importantly, when the opportunity is there, we need to go on and do something big for the team. We can take the little good moments that we had with the bat (in the first test) and build on those,” he said.