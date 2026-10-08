SA vs AUS: Will Kagiso Rabada Play The 1st Test Against Australia? South Africa Unveil XI For Series-Opener In Durban

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: South Africa National Cricket Team have unveiled their playing XI for the much-awaited opening Test against Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban. With pace bowler Kagiso Rabada’s inclusion in the XI a massive talking point, has the Proteas spearhead been included in the playing XI? Here’s the latest update.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Will Kagiso Rabada play in South Africa’s opening Test against Australia in Durban?

Rabada, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained during a training, missed the preceding ODI series and was racing against time to play the first Test. But the 31-year-old has not been included in the XI for the opening Test, with Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje set to play as frontline pacers along with Wiaan Mulder as the seam-bowling all-rounder. With the deck in Durban known for assisting spinners, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj have been named in the XI. But Rabada could come into the picture for the second Test, especially if the Proteas lose the series-opener.

South Africa playing XI for first Test: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje.

Nortje will be playing his first Test since March 2023 when he featured against the West Indies at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The 32-year-old, who hasn’t played for South Africa since March 2026, has featured in 19 Tests, taking 70 scalps at 26.71.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Kagiso Rabada’s strong record against Australia

While Jansen and Nortje will be a handful for the Australians to deal with, they might feel the absence of Rabada at certain stages. The Johannesburg-born speedster has played 11 Tests against Australia, picking up 58 scalps, averaging an impressive 21.39.

It will be the first Test series in South Africa that Australia will play since the infamous 2018 series marred by the Sandpapergate. Hence, emotions are bound to run high when the two sides take the field. But both sides will be focussed on the task at hand, given how decisive a WTC final spot will be for both the winner or loser. Australia had won the most recent Test played in Durban.