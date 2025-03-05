Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: The Clash Of The 'Chokers', See Which Team Has Played Most ICC Finals

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: The Clash Of The ‘Chokers’, See Which Team Has Played Most ICC Finals

The second semifinal in Champions Trophy 2025 is being played between New Zealand and South Africa. Whichever team wins will play the final with team India on Sunday, 9th March.

The second semifinal in Champions Trophy 2025 is being played between New Zealand and South Africa.


The second semifinal in Champions Trophy 2025 is being played between New Zealand and South Africa. Whichever team wins will play the final with team India on Sunday, 9th March. South Africa is playing to get the first ICC title since 1998 and, on the other hand, New Zealand has two ICC titles. New Zealand won the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship.

South Africa and New Zealand have faced each other only two times in 50 overs format after the 2019 ODI World Cup. The last time South Africa played New Zealand in ODI was in Lahore in a Tri-series fixture on February 10. New Zealand won that match by six wickets and chased the target of 305 runs. New Zealand have performed well in the group stages (Group A) and they only faced one defeat that too against India.

However, South Africa has been undefeated in the group stages (Group B) Champions Trophy till now. Looking at their recent performance in ICC events South Africa has done quite well in the last 2-3 ICC tournaments. The Proteas played the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India and they lost the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia. Interestingly, they have also qualified to play the ICC Test Championship final against Australia in June 2025.

New Zealand and South Africa looking for second Champions Trophy title

Fans and cricket experts have always termed team South Africa as ‘chokers’ and they have been living with that tag for a long time now. South Africa has played 10 knockout matches in ICC trophies and they have been able to win only one title, the team won the 1998 Champions Trophy final.

However, New Zealand has the longest history of losing knockout matches and looking at their stats in the ICC events, fans have always called them the ‘Unluckiest team’ ever in the history of cricket. New Zealand have played 19 knockout matches in ICC events, and in between they have only managed to win 2 finals. New Zealand won the 2000 Champions Trophy final and the 2021 Test Championship final by defeating India both times.

New Zealand and South Africa head to head in ICC events

New Zealand and South Africa have 11 matches in ICC events in which South Africa won 4 matches and New Zealand won 7 matches. Both teams played two matches in the Champions Trophy and they are equal by winning 1-1. Whether in ODI World Cups, New Zealand has dominated SA by winning 6 matches out of 9.

New Zealand and South Africa both are fighting for the second Champions Trophy title and whoever wins will play the final match against India, who is looking for its third Champions title. India has won 2 Champions Trophy title till now, one in 2002 in Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy and another one in 2013 in MS Dhoni’s era.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Faces Body-Shaming On Social Media Despite Leading India To ICC Finals – Know What People Say?

 

Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand South Africa

