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Home > Sports News > SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

South Africa defeated New Zealand by 19 runs in the 4th T20I to level the series 2-2. Connor Esterhuizen’s maiden fifty and Gerald Coetzee’s three-wicket haul proved decisive at the Sky Stadium. The series decider will take place on Wednesday at Hagley Oval.

Connor Esterhuizen in frame. (Credits: PhotosportNZ)
Connor Esterhuizen in frame. (Credits: PhotosportNZ)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 22, 2026 17:46:54 IST

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SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: South Africa emerged victorious over New Zealand by 19 runs in the fourth T20I played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. This victory allowed the guests to equal the five-match series at 2-2. Following South Africa’s decision to bat first, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi (23 runs off 21 balls) began the innings, but the former got out in the opening over, bowled by Kyle Jamieson.

Connor Esterhuizen came in at one down and collected 81 runs for the second wicket alongside de Zorzi. Esterhuizen marked his first half-century, contributing to a strong start for the Proteas.

He scored 57 runs from 36 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

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Rubin Hermann and Dian Forrester (19 from 14 balls) contributed 38 runs for the fourth wicket.

George Linde (14*) and Hermann (28 not out from 25 balls) supported the batting line-up down the order to help Proteas reach 164/5 in 20 overs.

Jamieson took a couple of wickets, whereas Zakary Foulkes, Ben Sears and Cole McConchie took one wicket each.

Chasing a challenging target of 165 runs, Tim Robinson opened the batting for New Zealand with debutant Katene Clarke.

Clarke hit a couple of boundaries before losing his wicket to Mulder. He made nine runs off just five balls.

Robinson (32 off 22 balls) added 24 runs for the second wicket with Dane Cleaver (26 off 16 balls).

Proteas kept taking wickets at regular intervals, which didn’t let the Blackcaps batters build any big partnerships.

McConchie hit a couple of boundaries, but Keshav Maharaj bowled him to affect their run-chase.

Gerald Coetzee took the last wicket of Jamieson to halt New Zealand at 145/10. Coetzee took three wickets as Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman and Prenelan Subrayen grabbed a couple of wickets each.

Connor Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

The fifth T20I and series decider will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

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Tags: Connor Esterhuizen FiftyGerald CoetzeeNZ vs SANZ vs SA 4th T20I ResultsNZ vs SA Scorecard

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SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

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SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2
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