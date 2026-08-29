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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details

An understrength South African team, led by Bjorn Fortuin, are under immense pressure to bounce back after a second T20I defeat to Namibia in as many games. While Zimbabwe may start the match as underdogs, they will be no pushovers and will fancy beating the Proteas in their opening game of the tri-series.

SA vs ZIM, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Series Match LIVE in India? (Image Credits: Proteas Men X/Zimbabwe Cricket X)
SA vs ZIM, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Series Match LIVE in India? (Image Credits: Proteas Men X/Zimbabwe Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 15:49 IST

SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: An understrength South African team, led by Bjorn Fortuin, are under immense pressure to bounce back after a second T20I defeat to Namibia in as many games. While Zimbabwe may start the match as underdogs, they will be no pushovers and will fancy beating the Proteas in their opening game of the tri-series.

South Africa did a serviceable job with the ball, led by their captain Fortuin with figures of 4-1-17-2. Debutant Duan Jansen also claimed two scalps, while Prenelan Subrayen took three as South Africa restricted the home side to 163 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. However, Dewald Brevis was the only bright spot with the bat for them, striking 75 off 50 deliveries with four boundaries and five sixes. Jansen played a good cameo of 25 off 17 deliveries but Namibia still prevailed by 18 runs. Hence, the top-order batters must step up for the Proteas.

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Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming off a 3-0 whitewash home series whitewash against India at home. Despite the series defeat, they have a host of promising players in their arsenal, especially all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who performs every role with gumption. Hence, Zimbabwe will be optimistic of taking the Proteas to their absolute limits and even beating them.

South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I Match Details

  • Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I T20I, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026
  • Date: Satirday, August 29, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia
  • Kick-off Time: 5:30 PM IST

When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on the FanCode App and website. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Namibia Live on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the match in India.

South Africa Squad

Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

Zimbabwe Squad

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga.

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South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details
Tags: sa vs zimsouth africa national cricket teamZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details
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