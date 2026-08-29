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Home > Sports News > SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

SA vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Prediction: The Proteas were beaten by Namibia in the opening match by 18 runs and will be eager to open their account in the three-team tournament. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be aiming to start their campaign strongly after recently suffering a 3-0 T20I series defeat against India. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, playing XIs and live streaming information.

SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Namibia Defeat? Check Predicted Playing XI, Toss Prediction And More
SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Namibia Defeat? Check Predicted Playing XI, Toss Prediction And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 15:46 IST

SA vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Prediction: South Africa will look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday (Aug 29). The Proteas were beaten by Namibia in the opening match by 18 runs and will be eager to open their account in the three-team tournament. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be aiming to start their campaign strongly after recently suffering a 3-0 T20I series defeat against India. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, playing XIs and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2nd T20I
  • Series: Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia
  • Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

Toss Prediction: Zimbabwe

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Zimbabwe are predicted to win the toss and could opt to bat first at the Namibia Cricket Ground. Conditions in Windhoek could make batting challenging, and putting runs on the board may be an attractive option for the team winning the toss.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match Winner Prediction

Winner Prediction: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe are predicted to win the second T20I, with their familiarity with the Windhoek conditions and Sikandar Raza’s leadership potentially giving them an advantage. South Africa possess greater depth and plenty of match-winning players, but they will need to improve significantly after their disappointing defeat against Namibia.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Road to the 2nd T20I

South Africa suffered an 18-run defeat against Namibia in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday. The result means the Proteas must respond quickly in their second game if they are to strengthen their chances of reaching the September 6 final.

Zimbabwe will be playing their first match of the tri-series. Sikandar Raza’s team will be keen to make a winning start, although they enter the contest after losing all three matches in their recent T20I series against India.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe second T20I on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 29.

South Africa Squad

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

Zimbabwe Squad

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Innocent Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Graeme Cremer.

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SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction
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SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction
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