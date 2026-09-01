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Home > Sports News > SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, September 1. The Proteas bounced back from their opening defeat to Namibia with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their previous outing, while Zimbabwe enter the contest after a thrilling five-run win over hosts Namibia. With both teams looking to strengthen their position ahead of the September 6 final, here are all the details, including date, start time, venue and where to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe live in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 16:59 IST

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, September 1. The Proteas bounced back from their opening defeat to Namibia with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their previous outing, while Zimbabwe enter the contest after a thrilling five-run win over hosts Namibia. With both teams looking to strengthen their position ahead of the September 6 final, here are all the details, including date, start time, venue and where to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe live in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Match Details

  • Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I
  • Series: Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia
  • Start Time: 5:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM CAT / 2:00 PM SAST

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe fourth T20I on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 1.

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Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live in South Africa?

Viewers in South Africa can follow the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I through Super Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) on Tuesday, September 1.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live in Zimbabwe?

Cricket fans in Zimbabwe can follow the South Africa vs Zimbabwe fourth T20I through the One Africa Sports Network. The match will get underway at 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, September 1.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Match Preview

South Africa will enter the contest with renewed confidence after their seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their previous meeting. Dewald Brevis was the standout performer, smashing a rapid 75 from 32 balls, including six sixes, as the Proteas chased down a target of 145 with 38 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, produced a dramatic recovery against Namibia in their last match. After slipping to 101 for six, Ryan Burl and Brad Evans combined for an unbeaten 94-run seventh-wicket partnership to lift Zimbabwe to 195 for six. Burl finished unbeaten on 57, while Evans contributed 37 not out before the Chevrons held their nerve to win by five runs.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Key Player to Watch

Dewald Brevis will once again be one of South Africa’s players to watch after consecutive scores of 75 in the tri-series. His explosive batting has provided the Proteas with considerable momentum at the top of the order and will be crucial as they look to secure another important victory.

South Africa Squad

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen.

Zimbabwe Squad

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga.

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SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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