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Home > Sports News > SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I Match Prediction: South Africa will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, September 1. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, playing XIs and live streaming information.

SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 15:03 IST

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I Match Prediction: South Africa will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, September 1. The Proteas bounced back from their opening defeat to Namibia with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on August 29, while Zimbabwe enter the contest after edging Namibia by five runs. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, playing XIs and live streaming information. 

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Match Details

  • Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4th T20I
  • Series: Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia
  • Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

Toss Prediction: South Africa

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South Africa are predicted to win the toss and could choose to bat first at the Namibia Cricket Ground. The Windhoek surface can offer some early assistance to pace bowlers before becoming more favourable for stroke-making, while recent matches at the venue have also shown that putting a sizeable total on the board can be an effective strategy. 

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match Winner Prediction

Winner Prediction: South Africa

South Africa are the favourites to win the fourth T20I after producing a dominant seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their previous meeting. Dewald Brevis smashed 75 off 32 balls in that game, while the Proteas chased down Zimbabwe’s 144-run target with 38 balls to spare. South Africa also have a strong overall record against Zimbabwe in T20Is, having never lost to them in the format.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Road to the 4th T20I

South Africa began the tri-series with an 18-run defeat to Namibia but responded impressively against Zimbabwe. The Proteas dominated their second match against the Chevrons and will now aim to register another victory to move closer to securing a place in the September 6 final. 

Zimbabwe also bounced back after their defeat to South Africa, beating Namibia by five runs in their latest outing. Ryan Burl played a key role in that victory with an unbeaten 57, while the result gave Zimbabwe renewed confidence ahead of their rematch with the Proteas. 

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

South Africa have historically dominated Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. The Proteas have won nine of the 10 previous meetings, with the remaining match ending in a no result. Zimbabwe are still searching for their first T20I victory over South Africa. 

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

South Africa Predicted XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka.

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers/Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza/Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe fourth T20I on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 1. There is no live television broadcast of the tri-series in India. 

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I: What to Expect?

South Africa will enter the contest with momentum after their emphatic previous victory over Zimbabwe, while the Chevrons will draw confidence from their narrow win against Namibia. With the Windhoek pitch offering a balanced contest between bat and ball, another competitive match is expected, although South Africa’s recent performance and superior head-to-head record make them the stronger contenders. 

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SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
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