SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe And India on TV, Laptop, Phone

SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: South Africa and Zimbabwe will face each other in the final of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday, September 6. The Proteas enter the deciding clash with strong momentum after winning their next three matches following an 18-run defeat against Namibia, while Zimbabwe secured their place in the final with two victories over the hosts. Here are all the details, including live streaming, TV telecast and match timings in South Africa, Namibia and India.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Final, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Final, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sunday, September 6, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST (11:30 AM GMT, 1:30 PM Local Time)

5:00 PM IST (11:30 AM GMT, 1:30 PM Local Time) Start Time: 5:30 PM IST (12:00 PM GMT, 2:00 PM Local Time)

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Namibia T20I Tri-Series final will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. Fans will have to rely on digital streaming options to follow the title clash.

How to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Namibia T20I Tri-Series final live on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled 30 minutes earlier at 5:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can follow the Namibia T20I Tri-Series final between South Africa and Zimbabwe through the available broadcast and digital coverage for the tournament which Super Sports Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM GMT, with the toss taking place at 11:30 AM GMT.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in Zimbabwe

The final will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek and will start at 2:00 PM local time on Sunday (Sep 6). The toss will take place at 1:30 PM local time, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Team News

South Africa head into the final at the top of the standings with six points and a Net Run Rate of +1.232. Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament, making 226 runs in four innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 179.37. Duan Jansen has also impressed with the ball, taking eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.17.

Zimbabwe have reached the final after recording two wins against Namibia. However, they have failed to defeat South Africa in the series and will be determined to put that record behind them in the title decider.

South Africa Squad

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.

Zimbabwe Squad

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Graeme Cremer.