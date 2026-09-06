SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win South Africa vs Zimbabwe Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final Winner And Toss Prediction: South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in the final of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday, September 6. The Proteas enter the title decider with strong momentum after finishing at the top of the standings, while Zimbabwe will be hoping to upset South Africa and lift the trophy. Here are all the details, including match time, toss prediction, winner prediction, captain and vice-captain choices and live streaming information.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Final, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Final, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sunday, September 6, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

5:00 PM IST Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Toss Prediction

The toss could have an important role to play in the final at the Namibia Cricket Ground. The captain winning the toss may prefer to assess the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. South Africa have enjoyed a strong run throughout the series, while Zimbabwe will be looking to make the most of the conditions and put pressure on the Proteas early in the contest.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Winner Prediction

South Africa will enter the final as favourites after winning three of their four matches and finishing at the top of the standings with six points and an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.232. The Proteas have also defeated Zimbabwe in both meetings during the series. Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been the leading run-scorer with 226 runs in four innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 179.37, while Duan Jansen has claimed eight wickets in three matches. Zimbabwe have shown enough quality to challenge South Africa, but the Proteas’ superior form and head-to-head record give them the edge. We predict South Africa to win the final and claim the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 title.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Choice: Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Vice-Captain Choice: Duan Jansen

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been the standout batter of the tournament and his explosive strike rate makes him a strong captaincy option. Duan Jansen has also impressed with the ball, taking eight wickets in three matches, and could be a valuable vice-captain choice.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Live on TV?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Namibia T20I Tri-Series final is not expected to be televised live on a TV channel in India.

How to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Namibia T20I Tri-Series final live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa Squad

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.

Zimbabwe Squad

Zimbabwe Squad: Zimbabwe will look to their experienced campaigners and key performers to produce a strong showing against South Africa in the final after securing their place in the title decider with two wins over Namibia.