LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

With India and South Africa forging a strong partnership over the years via cricket,, former Proteas skipper and SA20 League commissioner Graeme Smith extended independence day wishes from his side to the sub-continent nation.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa. (Image Credits: X)
SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 13:50 IST

With India and South Africa forging a strong partnership over the years via cricket,, former Proteas skipper and SA20 League commissioner Graeme Smith extended independence day wishes from his side to the sub-continent nation. Smith, who has played in India numerous times, including being part of the IPL 2008 victorious side Rajasthan Royals, hailed the country’s culture, heritage and the passion for cricket.

What did Graeme Smith say in praise for India?

“India has always been very special to me. I have some fond memories from my time playing cricket there, and what has always stayed with me is the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture and the extraordinary passion for cricket,” Smith said.

You Might Be Interested In

He also highlighted the growing relationship between India and South Africa through the SA20 league and thanked Indian fans for embracing the competition.

“India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league,” he said.

Extending his greetings to Indians in the country and across the world, Smith said cricket has a unique ability to bring people together and expressed hope that the sport would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

“On India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa,” the 45-year-old added.

Smith further said he hoped cricket would continue to strengthen the connection between India and South Africa and bring people from both countries closer.

Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra and Bajrang Punia also share independence day greetings

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli joined sportspersons across the country in extending Independence Day greetings, sharing a patriotic message on his Instagram Story on Saturday. Kohli shared an Independence Day graphic featuring the Indian tricolour and the Red Fort, along with a message wishing the country on the occasion. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also shared an Independence Day message, recalling the significance of watching the national flag being hoisted.

“I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both,” Bindra wrote on X.

Bindra made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning the men’s 10-metre air rifle gold medal, becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia also extended his wishes on Independence Day, paying tribute to the country’s struggle and the significance of the national flag.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa
Tags: Abhinav BindraBajrang PuniaGraeme SmithSA20virat kohli’

RELATED News

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Play Begin In Galle On Day 1? Latest Update On Galle Weather

IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Rushes To Check Up On Nishan Madushka As Sri Lankan Cricketer Cops Blow Off His Shot | WATCH VIDEO

Independence Day 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Wishes as Sports Icons Celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Prenup Revealed: What the Prenup Agreement With Georgina Rodriguez Included Before Their Secret Wedding?

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

Playing With a Cobra Turns Costly for Siwan Man After Venomous Snake Bites Him

Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Promising Innings Ends After Disastrous Mix-Up With KL Rahul On Day 1 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

Indigo’s Sudden Flight Cancellations Leave Woman Stranded with Sick Son, Passenger Breaks Down at Bhubaneswar Airport

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here’ — A Tribute Film Premieres on The BroadView

AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa
SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa
SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa
SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

QUICK LINKS