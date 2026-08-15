SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

With India and South Africa forging a strong partnership over the years via cricket,, former Proteas skipper and SA20 League commissioner Graeme Smith extended independence day wishes from his side to the sub-continent nation. Smith, who has played in India numerous times, including being part of the IPL 2008 victorious side Rajasthan Royals, hailed the country’s culture, heritage and the passion for cricket.

What did Graeme Smith say in praise for India?

He also highlighted the growing relationship between India and South Africa through the SA20 league and thanked Indian fans for embracing the competition.

“India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league,” he said.

Extending his greetings to Indians in the country and across the world, Smith said cricket has a unique ability to bring people together and expressed hope that the sport would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

“On India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa,” the 45-year-old added.

Smith further said he hoped cricket would continue to strengthen the connection between India and South Africa and bring people from both countries closer.

Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra and Bajrang Punia also share independence day greetings

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli joined sportspersons across the country in extending Independence Day greetings, sharing a patriotic message on his Instagram Story on Saturday. Kohli shared an Independence Day graphic featuring the Indian tricolour and the Red Fort, along with a message wishing the country on the occasion. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also shared an Independence Day message, recalling the significance of watching the national flag being hoisted.

“I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both,” Bindra wrote on X.

Bindra made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning the men’s 10-metre air rifle gold medal, becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia also extended his wishes on Independence Day, paying tribute to the country’s struggle and the significance of the national flag.

(With inputs from ANI)