SA20 Season 5 Auction 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Auction In India? Check Date, Time And Streaming Details

SA20 Season 5 Auction Live Streaming: The much-awaited Betway SA20 Season 5 Player Auction is set to take place on Wednesday, October 7, with 19 squad places still available across four franchises. Cricket fans in India can watch the auction live as teams look to complete their squads ahead of the new season.

The auction will begin at 5:00 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST), which is 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will feature 156 shortlisted players, including 95 South African and 61 overseas cricketers.

SA20 Season 5 Auction Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the SA20 Season 5 Player Auction live on JioStar at 8:30 PM IST. The official SA20 website has confirmed JioStar as the Indian broadcast platform for the auction.

For viewers looking for an online streaming option, the auction will also be available live on the official SA20 YouTube channel. The league has confirmed that the YouTube stream will carry the auction action along with rolling updates through its official digital channels.

SA20 Season 5 Auction: Broadcast Details

Here are the confirmed international broadcast timings:

India: JioStar — 8:30 PM IST

South Africa: SuperSport — 5:00 PM SAST

UK: Sky Sports — 4:00 PM BST

Pakistan: Apex — 7:30 PM PKT

Australia: Fox Sports — 11:00 PM AEDT

North America: Willow by Cricbuzz — 11:00 AM ET

Online: Official SA20 YouTube channel

How Many Players And Slots Are Available?

A total of 156 players have made the final auction shortlist after 789 registrations. The group consists of 95 South African players and 61 overseas hopefuls.

Only four of the six franchises will participate in the auction, with 19 squad positions still to be filled. Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their squads and therefore will not take part.

The four participating teams have a maximum of R35.025 million available to spend across the remaining slots.

When Is The SA20 Season 5 Auction?

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM IST

India broadcaster: JioStar

Live streaming: Official SA20 YouTube channel

With several established international names among the shortlisted players, the auction promises to be an important step in shaping the squads for the fifth season of the Betway SA20.